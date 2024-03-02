Finnish speaking Support agent
2024-03-02
One of our high-profile customers now has an opening in their growing team.
The team is looking to add a new driven and engaged Customer Support Agent to their team supporting some really cool features and services.
You will be supporting customers via phone, email, chat, and Social media on a daily basis making a real difference for the end-users.
We think that the right person for this job has a couple of years of experience in Customer Support and enjoys solving problems, collaborating, and finding solutions to incoming cases.
You will be a part of a strong team with dedicated team members who take great pride in delivering first-class support.
Being fluent in Finnish and English, both oral and written is a must.
For the right person, we offer a competitive salary and good benefits.
Does this sound like a good match for you? -Then don 't hesitate to send your CV to us! #jobbjustnu
To apply for the job, send your updated CV, in English to rekrytering@dep.nu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17
E-post: rekrytering@dep.nu Omfattning
