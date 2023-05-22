Finnish speaking Pre-Collection Officer
Avida Finans AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avida Finans AB (publ) i Stockholm
Avida is a fast-growing player in the Nordic financial market. As proof that we succeed in combining growth and profitability, we have received the business daily Dagens Industry's award "DI Gasell" award three years in a row and four times in total. Our goal is to become an industry leader and we will achieve this by having the most satisfied customers and the proudest employees. Satisfied customers that we get through innovative thinking, technical know-how at the forefront, as well as proud, committed, competent and experienced employees. We are making strong progress and right now we are looking for more colleagues. At Avida, we believe in supportive leadership and in giving everyone the right conditions to succeed and develop. We believe in transparency and openness, and we offer a strong team spirit where we help each other and succeed together Avida has around 140 employees and has offices in Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki.
Do you thrive in a wide, customer-focused role with clear processes for Pre-Collection in a forward-looking and engaged organization? On top of that, do you have fluent Finnish language skills? Great, it could be a match! We are now looking for a new Finnish-speaking colleague for our Pre-Collection team based in Stockholm.
About the Position
As a Pre-Collection Officer, you will be part of a team of 10 people where your opinions and performance are important for the team's collective development and improvement. The main task of the team is to actively work with helping customers with payment difficulties to find a sustainable solution together. You will be responsible for customer follow-up, administration and contact with our external collection agency in Sweden.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Handling incoming and outgoing telephone calls and email contact with our customers
• Handling preparations for debt collection
• Follow-up, performance and close monitoring of results and deliveries
• Handling estates, debt settlements, disputes, terminations, guardians according to negotiation processes
• Cooperation with various authorities and institutions
• Handling incident reporting and internal control implementation
Qualifications and Profile
We require that you:
• Speak and write Finnish and English fluently. It is also strongly meritorious if you can speak Swedish
• Have previous experience of customer service
• Have a complete high school education
• Have good computer skills and good knowledge of Excel
Previous experience in claim, debt collection, or finance is meritorious but not a requirement.
We are looking for someone who thrives in a role with many contacts and with the phone as the main tool. You have a high work ethic and can independently create solutions in relation to the requirements placed on the business. You have a natural customer focus and enjoy a role with a high degree of responsibility and variety. You are resilient to stress and flexible, with a natural problem-solving ability and attention to detail. You have strong communication skills with a pedagogical mindset and are motivated by working towards set goals, driven by a continuous desire for personal and professional development.
We offer you
Avida is a company with a positive and unpretentious work environment where decision-making paths are short and communication structures are uncomplicated. At Avida, you have freedom with responsibility and will become a part of their community that is inclusive and energetic. We value initiative and engagement and everyone plays an equally important role in the company's success. We make our journey together and along the way, you'll be surrounded by lovely colleagues and participate in many fun collective activities.
Some of our benefits:
• Collective agreement
• Pension plan according to the current ITP plan
• Associated insurances
• Edenred Card
• Wellness contribution and fitness activities
• Several social activities throughout the year
Recruitment process
Interested to know more? This is a full-time permanent employment (probationary employment applies). We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment, please contact hr@avida.se
.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avida Finans AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556230-9004) Arbetsplats
Avida Finans AB (publ) Jobbnummer
7802222