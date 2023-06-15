Finnish speaking Payment Support Agent - Trustly
2023-06-15
Academic Work together Trustly are now looking for bilingual Payment Support Agents - Finnish & English speaking. As a Payment Support Agent you will be a part of a diverse and fast-growing team at the headquarters in Stockholm who are all working towards the same goal - simplifying the way people pay and get paid online. Apply for the position today and take your chance to become a part of a strong community and a cutting edge fintech company - selection is ongoing.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Payment Support Agent at Trustly you will work within an international team of people who all work towards the same goal; creating the best customer experience. You will collaborate with teams across Trustly such as Support (B2C and B2B), Fraud & Finance. You will be based in Stockholm City at Trustlys headquarters at Rådmansgatan and work closely with colleagues and leaders in the Stockholm team as well as Malta and Lisbon.
Trustly are passionate about simplifying the way people pay and get paid online. Trustly is a licensed payment institution and their B2B products available across Europe, North America and Australia attract global merchants in segments such as e-commerce, telecom, travel, financial services and gaming.
As a Payment Support Agent you will be a part of a diverse and fast-growing team at the headquarters in Stockholm, and 9 additional offices across Europe and North America. Together you are leading the development of the payments industry and the work you'll do at Trustly will make a great impact.
You are offered
• A dedicated Consultant Manager from Academic Work who supports you during your time as a consultant
• The possibility to be converted to an internal employee at Trustly after about 6 months of being a consultant
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Being first line of contact - Act as a Trustly ambassador.
• Responding promptly to customer inquiries via phone, email, and live chat.
• Assisting customers with their transactions, including any issues, authentication, and verification.
• Troubleshooting customer issues and providing solutions to resolve their problems.
• Escalating unresolved issues to the appropriate team or department.
• Collaborating with other teams within the company to resolve consumer inquiries in a timely manner. Participate in and provide training programs on an internal basis.
• Providing feedback on recurring issues and suggesting improvements to our processes to enhance the customer experience.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Finnish and English
• 1-2 years of experience working in a customer-facing support role, preferably in the gaming, fintech, banking industry or similiar
• Good understanding of IT
It is preferred if you have
• Experience and familiarity with SQL, Back office tools.
To succeed and thrive in this role, we expect you to,
Be a good communicator, analyst, problem solver, a detail-oriented and organized person. You will always strive to go the extra mile for the customer and have a positive and constructive attitude to your work.
Further, you have the ability to multitask and manage multiple customer inquiries at the same time and have strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
