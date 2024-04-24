Finnish Speaking Customer Service Representative
2024-04-24
Foundever offers an exciting workplace where every day is different! You will assist Finnish-speaking clients and be part of an amazing Finnish team.
We offer paid product training at the beginning of your employment, as well as regular training to keep you up to date throughout your employment.
We work a lot with personal feedback and development, so the opportunities for both personal growth and career development are good.
We are looking for a problem solver who loves customer service! Job duties will mainly involve assisting customers via phone, email, and chat. Our client is a global well-known technology company, and we assist their customers with a variety of products including home electronics, smartphones, and TV products.
To thrive in the role, you must first and foremost be willing to solve problems. You are calm, a good listener and punctual. You will be communicating with a variety of customers, so it is important that you are empathetic and patient. We work toward clear goals, so it is important to us that you are responsible and good at working in a team.
Ability to work weekdays 07.00-19.00 (local time) and weekends 09.00-14.00 (local time). We serve our customers every day of the year, including holidays.
Who are we?
At Foundever, we have 170,000 employees in more than 170 contact centres around the world, where we help our 750 customers maximise their customer experience and foster loyal customers.
Our motto is Create your best moments! and it strongly drives our culture.
Requirements
Fluency in written and spoken Finnish and English.
No criminal record.
Basic computer skills.
Considered an advantage:
Fluency in Swedish or Norwegian, spoken and written.
Previous experience in customer service or other service industry.
Experience in sales.
Interest in technology.
Job details
Type of employment: Full-time, 6-month trial period.
Location: Gothenburg, Lindholmen
Salary and benefits: Monthly salary according to collective agreement, language allowance, wellness bonus and possibility of bonus. We also offer a relocation package, as well as reimbursement of travel expenses. Så ansöker du
