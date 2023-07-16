Finnish speaking customer service agent to Northmill Bank!
We are always searching for new talents to our customers! We at Recruitive are now looking to find you who are fluent in Finnish to Northmill bank. We believe that you are responsible, like to that initiative and are service minded. Are you ready for your next step in your carrier, apply for the job today!
You will work at an international, successful and innovative bank. Northmill is located in the heart of Stockholm. The employment starts with a thorough introduction were you get to learn everything you need to know to handle the job. Northmill take big pride in making everyone feel included and be a part of the company from day one. You will also work in an expansive environment since the company is growing in Finland.Arbetsuppgifter
Your daily tasks will be to give guidance and help Northmills customers in a professional matter with phone as your main source. You will also administrate and resolve errands.
Example of your daily tasks:
• Answer incoming calls and e-mails
• Approve and administrate loan offers
• Work proactive to help customers pay
• Learn and work with credit managementProfil
Are you the one we are searching for?
This job suite you who are openminded and always strive forwards. As a customer service agent you need to be able to juggle many tasks at once and we believe that you thrive when you have a lot on your table. You also have good knowledge in administration, customer calls and service. We believe that you have received these competencies from either previous jobs or studies. If you have work with customer service och support it is a big plus.
We also believe that you are:
• Fluent in Finnish, both speaking and writing
• Are loyal and are looking to develop in your new role
• Have experience from working in service
It is a plus if you have worked in finance, bank or customer service before.Om företaget
We are offering all employees good oppertunites to new exiting challenges were you can grow in your role and at Northmill Bank.
Our offer:
• Individual salary
• Excellent onboarding
• To work at a global and successful company
Recruitive is a service provider in staffing and recruitment. Recruitive is located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Borås, Eskilstuna, Örebro, Jönköping and Västerås. We are an authorized staffing och recruitment company and are partners with Unionen and Akademikerförbundet. We offer our employees health care and pension. As an employee at Recruitive you get a dedicated manager that is available to help you during you whole onboarding process. Your managers tasks is to help you develop in your job as well as make sure that you are happy with your role.
We are looking to recruit tomorrow shining stars and are always putting your personality above your experience. We are also offering all your employees after works every month! Ersättning
