Finnish Customer Advisor to Pre-Collection
2024-09-03
Are you eager to become part of a dynamic team that leads in customer relations? NOBA is searching for a dedicated Customer Advisor to join the Collections department.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As part of the Collections team, you will primarily engage in outbound calls, reaching out to customers who are behind on their payments. Your role will involve finding solutions-whether they are straightforward or require developing a long-term plan in collaboration with the customer. Occasionally, you will also handle incoming calls from customers who reach out to us directly. While there is some administrative work associated with these tasks, the core of your role will be customer interaction over the phone. Therefore, we are seeking someone who thrives on communication and views each call as an opportunity to provide assistance.
Working in Collections at NOBA offers numerous opportunities for professional growth. You will interact with a diverse range of clients, allowing you to sharpen your communication and problem-solving skills. Additionally, you will gain valuable insights into credit and risk management, enhancing your long-term career prospects.
At NOBA, you will be part of an inclusive and collaborative environment, where decision-making is close at hand, and teamwork is the foundation of our success. We value a customer-centric approach and believe in sharing knowledge to continuously improve customer satisfaction.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have experience in customer service, particularly in phone-based roles
• Are fluent in both Finnish and English
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish
• Previous experience in pre-collection or collections work
At NOBA, we value individuals who embody our core principles: wholehearted dedication, collaboration, and leadership.
Position Details:
• Start Date: September-October
• Location: Stockholm, Torsplan
• Employment Type: Ongoing, with a 6-month probation period
• Hours: Full-time, 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM
• Compensation: Fixed salary
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
With a diversified offering through three brands, Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension and 2 million consumers, we have the size, skill, and scale to enable healthier finances for more. NOBA collects specialized, customer centric financial offerings that is sustainable for the individual, the bank and the society at large, today and tomorrow. NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ("NOBA") is owned by Nordic Capital Fund IX, Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Sampo. Today the NOBA group has approximately 650 employees and is active in 7 markets. As of 30 June 2023, lending to the public amounted to SEK 101.5 billion and deposits to SEK 87.2 billion. Read more about NOBA and our brands at https://www.noba.bank/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
