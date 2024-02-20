Finnish Content Manager
Bombayworks AB / Journalistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla journalistjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bombayworks AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
You will be the main contact and work in close collaboration with our clients in the Finnish market. You will be responsible for translating and writing marketing material in Finnish with the client's tone of voice in focus. Other tasks consist of helping our clients optimise digital content in Optimizely. Part of the role is also to contribute with CMS support and problem solving. In your daily work you will switch between English and Finnish as your working languages. To enjoy the role you need to be a service minded person. You are self-sufficient, take initiatives and pay attention to detail. You also really like working in a team and supporting our clients.
We believe you have
Finnish as your mother tongue, it is important that you have a contemporary Finnish.
Good knowledge of the Swedish language since you will be translating content from Swedish to Finnish.
Experience in optimising text and images online
Worked with some kind of Content Management System (CMS)
Knowledge of site conversion optimisation and SEO
We'll be extra excited if you also have
Experience of image processing
Knowledge of UX-writing
Practical info
Start date: As soon as possible (given possible time of notice)
Hours: Full time
Contract: Permanent
Location: Birger Jarlsgatan 32B (Stockholm) or Stora Varvsgatan 11 (Malmö).
We give you the possibility to work from home three days a week! If that suits you, that is - our office is always open. Apply sooner rather than later since our process will be closed as soon as a match has been found. If you have questions regarding the position please contact caroline.andersson@bombayworks.se
What we offer
Yearly conference trips to get to know and learn from your colleagues. In 2023 we were in Mumbai.
An international work environment where we embrace diversity and inclusion.
Our dedication to work-life balance and overall well-being.
Flexibility, we have a hybrid set up where we meet up twice a week. The rest of the week you will choose after your assignments and life situation.
External coach to continue to grow as a person.
About us
We are a digital growth consultancy that work closely with our clients to develop their business and solve their digital needs. We work with a great mix of clients ranging from Toyota, Isadora, Fabege, Electrolux and many more. With 70+ passionate individuals with different nationalities and cultures we believe that we enrich each other's lives and the solutions we create. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bombayworks AB
(org.nr 556720-9357), https://bombayworks.com/
Birger Jarlsgatan 32B (visa karta
)
114 29 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8484551