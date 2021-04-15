Finnish and Swedish speaking Sales advisor to a Travel company i - Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) - Butikssäljarjobb i Malmö
Finnish and Swedish speaking Sales advisor to a Travel company i
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Butikssäljarjobb / Malmö
2021-04-15
Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Malmö
Would you like a work selling dream holidays to customers in the Nordics? Do you like problem solving and customer service? Do you speak Finnish? Then we have the perfect work for you at our customer's Holiday Center!
On behalf of our customer, we are looking for a Finnish and Swedish speaking Sales advisor. Studentconsulting is responsible for the initial dialogue, but the recruitment process and employment is handled directly by our customer /customer company.
At our customer's Holiday Center, you will work with world-class sales and service, towards the four Nordic countries. Their goal is to always walk the extra mile for their guests and to offer personal service that makes the dream holiday start already at the first contact.
As a Sales advisor you will be part of our customer's Holiday Center where sales and customer service take place via telephone, e-mail, chat and social media. Your job is to arrange and book holidays for our customer's guests, answer their questions, make changes in bookings, and solve possible problems before and during the holiday.
During winter months, our customer is focusing on group sales and your job is to locate and start new cooperation with different kind of groups all over Nordics. This work demands a lot of creative and independent work, where you must take own initiative and think outside the box.
There is also administrative work, in addition to sales and service. In order to provide a good service and answer detailed questions from guests, you must have a good knowledge of our customer's hotels and destinations. They therefore provide everyone at Holiday Center with relevant training.
Our customer offers a work where every day is different! You get a great combination of giving your best tips and advice for dream holidays, thrilling problem solving and possibility to show your best sales skills. The travel industry is very exciting and diverse. After the past year they are on the way up again and they want colleagues that have the right winner instinct to follow them on this journey. Our customer offers a position in a global, market leading company with Nordic working environment with engaged colleagues from many different countries.
A job where sales and service is highly appreciated
An exciting position with possibilities for growth in a dynamic environment
Competitive salary with commission according to Unionen collective agreement.
Working hours vary, depending on high and low season. During high season, working hours will also include work in the evenings and on weekends. According to this, working hours are usually between 8-20 on weekdays and 8-18 on weekends.
Start in early or mid-June. The place of work is in Malmö.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Profil
You are a positive person who likes sales and service. It's a great advantage if you have background within outgoing sales of any kind. You like independent as well as working in a team. To get the best outcome of your job you will need to be able to handle stress, like work with high pace and of course love to inspire and communicate with our guests. Everybody has the possibility to take part in the company's development and growth and therefore our customer is always interested in creative and initiating coworkers. You always deliver your best, even when you have a line of calls waiting. You are used to working with computer and telephone as your main tools.
Your profile:
Finnish and Swedish fluently (in speech) and one of the languages written
Basic English skills
Experience within tourism, service or sale
Computer skills
Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi rekryterat över 11 000 personer det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Visstidsanställning 6 mån eller längre
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
Jobbnummer
5695419
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Butikssäljarjobb / Malmö
2021-04-15
Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Malmö
Would you like a work selling dream holidays to customers in the Nordics? Do you like problem solving and customer service? Do you speak Finnish? Then we have the perfect work for you at our customer's Holiday Center!
On behalf of our customer, we are looking for a Finnish and Swedish speaking Sales advisor. Studentconsulting is responsible for the initial dialogue, but the recruitment process and employment is handled directly by our customer /customer company.
At our customer's Holiday Center, you will work with world-class sales and service, towards the four Nordic countries. Their goal is to always walk the extra mile for their guests and to offer personal service that makes the dream holiday start already at the first contact.
As a Sales advisor you will be part of our customer's Holiday Center where sales and customer service take place via telephone, e-mail, chat and social media. Your job is to arrange and book holidays for our customer's guests, answer their questions, make changes in bookings, and solve possible problems before and during the holiday.
During winter months, our customer is focusing on group sales and your job is to locate and start new cooperation with different kind of groups all over Nordics. This work demands a lot of creative and independent work, where you must take own initiative and think outside the box.
There is also administrative work, in addition to sales and service. In order to provide a good service and answer detailed questions from guests, you must have a good knowledge of our customer's hotels and destinations. They therefore provide everyone at Holiday Center with relevant training.
Our customer offers a work where every day is different! You get a great combination of giving your best tips and advice for dream holidays, thrilling problem solving and possibility to show your best sales skills. The travel industry is very exciting and diverse. After the past year they are on the way up again and they want colleagues that have the right winner instinct to follow them on this journey. Our customer offers a position in a global, market leading company with Nordic working environment with engaged colleagues from many different countries.
A job where sales and service is highly appreciated
An exciting position with possibilities for growth in a dynamic environment
Competitive salary with commission according to Unionen collective agreement.
Working hours vary, depending on high and low season. During high season, working hours will also include work in the evenings and on weekends. According to this, working hours are usually between 8-20 on weekdays and 8-18 on weekends.
Start in early or mid-June. The place of work is in Malmö.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Profil
You are a positive person who likes sales and service. It's a great advantage if you have background within outgoing sales of any kind. You like independent as well as working in a team. To get the best outcome of your job you will need to be able to handle stress, like work with high pace and of course love to inspire and communicate with our guests. Everybody has the possibility to take part in the company's development and growth and therefore our customer is always interested in creative and initiating coworkers. You always deliver your best, even when you have a line of calls waiting. You are used to working with computer and telephone as your main tools.
Your profile:
Finnish and Swedish fluently (in speech) and one of the languages written
Basic English skills
Experience within tourism, service or sale
Computer skills
Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi rekryterat över 11 000 personer det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Visstidsanställning 6 mån eller längre
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
Jobbnummer
5695419