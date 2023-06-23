Financial System Specialist
Afry AB / Bankjobb / Solna Visa alla bankjobb i Solna
2023-06-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
We are looking for a Financial System Specialist with a focus on Roles and Permission sets development to work in AFRY's Financial Systems Team under Group Finance. In this position, you will work as part of a multinational team located in various countries across the AFRY group. You will be heavily involved in the on-going ERP implementation project of IFS and will play a key role as part of the support and governance organisation.
As a Financial System Specialist you will provide adequate support in the ERP system with a specialized focus on maintaining and developing permission sets, roles and profiles in IFS. You will also be responsible for the configurations made in Aurena, the IFS Cloud Solution used for time reporting and invoice management. As we are still in a project phase, there is still ongoing work in this area but as the solution is stabilizing, the role will develop into more maintenance and ad-hoc system support.
We do not require you to have the full technical knowledge already, we will train you on the job. What we are looking for is someone with the ambition and will to develop and learn, together with us. We will focus more on your personal skills and your ability to handle many different topics, in a sometimes stressful and time critical environment, than your technical expertise.
Your key responsibilities will include
Developing and maintaining permission sets, roles and profiles in IFS
System admin
Ensuring documentation is maintained and up to date
Ensuring data is stored securely and backed up regularly
Providing technical support
Project work related to permission sets and roles
Ad-hoc system administration and support, e.g., user setups, project creation and support on issues reported from the business
Qualifications
Good IT skills with a strong interest in technical solutions
Critical thinking and problem solving skills
Patient and professional demeanor, with a can-do attitude
Ability to prioritize a wide range of workloads with critical deadlines
Knowledge of AFRY processes as well as experience of IFS, is an advantage.
Excellent communication skills, both speaking and writing English fluently
Two years experience in a system admin role
Additional Information
We provide you with a position in a stable company where new idea creation is encouraged and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Read more about AFRY and what our employees tell about their work https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
If you have any questions regarding this position, please reach recruiting manager Sara Windrup at sara.windrup@afry.com
.
Please send in your application no later than 30th of July, 2023.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Frösundaleden 2 E (visa karta
)
169 75 SOLNA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7910357