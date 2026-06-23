Financial Specialist
Sany Northern Europe AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Järfälla Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Järfälla
2026-06-23
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sany Northern Europe AB i Järfälla
We are looking for a Financial Specialist to join our team and support financial operations in the local market, covering daily finance operations, general ledger support, treasury coordination, tax compliance, and business finance matters.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage local cash operations, including bank payments, receipts, settlement processes, and online banking operations, in line with headquarters' treasury policies.
Support cross-border payment and settlement matters, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and timely execution.
Maintain cash and bank-related records, prepare monthly cash and fund reports, and perform bank reconciliations.
Support bank account administration, including account opening, modification, and cancellation when required.
Support general ledger activities, including bookkeeping coordination, journal entries, account reconciliation, and month-end closing.
Review and control expenses, conduct cost analysis, and provide optimization recommendations.
Prepare and support financial reporting, including monthly finance reports and internal management reports.
Coordinate tax filings, including VAT and corporate income tax, to ensure compliance with local regulations.
Liaise with external auditors, banks, and tax advisors to support annual audits and related matters.
Act as a Finance Business Partner to identify operational and project risks and propose improvement solutions.
Monitor accounts receivable and payment collection to help control business risks.
Support communication with headquarters finance team on reporting, treasury, tax, accounting, and payment matters.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree or above, preferably in Finance, Accounting, Taxation, or a related field.
Minimum 3 years of local finance, accounting, treasury, cashier, or settlement-related experience in Sweden.
Strong data analysis, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Business-level English communication skills are required.
Swedish and Chinese language skills are preferred.
Detail-oriented, responsible, and able to work with both local business teams and headquarters finance team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23
E-post: hr.nordic@sanygroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sany Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 559427-2717)
Kaminvägen 15 (visa karta
)
176 77 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
9975895