Financial Data Analyst
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Financial Data Analyst for their Data Visualization and Analytics Department
What you will do
As a Financial Data Analyst, you possess the ability to extract knowledge and insight from a set of financial and statistical data, can communicate effectively with colleagues from a variety of cultures, and have an enthusiastic attitude with the capacity to quickly fill in any gaps he or she may have relative to the experience requirements.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Act as a strategic partner/consultant, responding to and communicating thoroughly and efficiently to both internal and external customer requests.
* Automate routine data processes to increase efficiency, reduce errors, and free up valuable resources for more strategic tasks.
* Streamline operations across departments by implementing smart data solutions and automation workflows.
* Ensure data accuracy, security, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations
* Execute and support cross-functional projects that require sophisticated data analysis, business intelligence, and automation solutions
* Develop visualizations and advanced analytics solutions with regions and local VFS markets.
* Work with IT to ensure critical data elements are incorporated into data warehousing technology.
* Work with business and technology experts to explore, prioritize, and develop new business tools utilizing both descriptive and predictive analytics.
* Work with analytics practitioners around VFS to develop and share best practices in areas of predictive modeling, data mining, and optimization of business practices.
* Support the finance function in developing executive information, reporting, and measurements for financial and non-financial data.
* Participate in business intelligence initiatives in the markets, regions, and Global HQ
Your future team
You will report directly to the Visualization and Automation Manager.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency, then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, proven organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics. You also have proven experience including problem solving, research and analysis.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
* BS/BA in data science, engineering, computer science, analytics, statistics, math, or related field is required; MS/MBA preferred.
* Up to 2 years of experience in data analytics, data science, business intelligence and/or a similar data-driven role.
* Experience working with relational databases.
* Strong proficiency in Python, R or similar scripting tools.
* Experience working on BI applications. Power BI experience a bonus.
* Proven expertise in SQL for complex querying, data extraction, and database manipulation.
* Solid understanding of data warehousing concepts and architecture.
* Hands-on experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) tools and processes, with the ability to design and implement data integration strategies.
* Experience with cloud-based data analytics and computing platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) is highly desirable. Knowledge of services related to data warehousing, analytics, and machine learning in the cloud environment is a plus.
* Proficiency in statistical analysis, quantitative analytics, forecasting/predictive analytics, multivariate testing, and optimization algorithms.
* Demonstrated strong presentation skills.
* Have experience prioritizing work effectively and multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact on your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last Application Date: 25-04-2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8596-42451667". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Poulsen 000-0000000 Jobbnummer
8647598