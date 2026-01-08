Financial Crime Prevention Investigator - Student position
Resurs Bank AB / Bankjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla bankjobb i Helsingborg
2026-01-08
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for students to join our Financial Crime Prevention (FCP) team on a part-time basis during the semester. In this role, you will gain hands-on experience by helping us detect and investigate suspicious transactions, supporting our mission to protect both our customers and the financial system.
If you are detail-oriented, proactive, and ready to make a real impact, this is a great opportunity to develop valuable skills while contributing to an important cause, without putting your studies on hold.
Get an idea of the role
As an Financial Crime Prevention Investigator, you will play a key role in monitoring transactions and identifying irregularities that may indicate financial crime. Your main responsibilities will include reviewing and analyzing alerts to detect suspicious activity, investigating and assessing unusual transactions, and escalating cases when necessary. You will be joining an experienced and collaborative team, where you will receive support and development throughout the role.
If you are eager to grow your expertise in Financial Crime Prevention and contribute to a critical area of banking, we would love to hear from you!
Key experiences and qualities
Currently enrolled in a university or higher education program, preferably within law, finance, economics, or another relevant field
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Structured, analytical, and detail-oriented in your work
Independent drive with a positive attitude, contributing to the team's collaboration
Genuine interest in financial crime prevention
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, we are enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.#LI-LN1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6970960-1763893". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://careers.resurs.com
Björkavägen 111 (visa karta
)
254 69 ÖDÅKRA-VÄLA Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Jobbnummer
9674480