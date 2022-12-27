Financial Controlling & Tax Manager, Finance Services, Ingka AB
2022-12-27
Who you are
We are looking for a Financial Controlling & Tax Manager. In this position you will lead the work of Finance Service department and also be a part of the management group for Ingka AB and you will report directly to the CEO.
We are looking for you who are being passionate about people, with a high commitment to develop business through people and deliver result. Your natural ability to communicate effectively, influence and inspire enables you to build networks with people across functions and units.
You dare to challenge the existing and try new solutions together with your team and stakeholders to learn and grow. You demonstrate strong interdependent leadership capabilities with the balanced focus on creating customer value while strengthening our value-based culture in times of constant change. You have ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business.
You are a flexible, fast learning and pro-active person. You are comfortable in handling unclear or unpredictable situations. You can work under pressure, meet required deadlines, and know how to prioritizes your work. In other words, you are an enthusiastic and hands on professional with a strong sense of urgency and a solution focused approach. You strive to meet quality standards and produce quality work products.
Your knowledge, skills and experience include:
• A university degree in Accounting or equivalent.
• Several years of experience as qualified accountant.
• Several years as a manager with experience in larger international structures.
• Strong ability to prioritize and provide clear directions.
• Good communication skills, both in Swedish and English
And, of course, you share and live the IKEA culture and values and have a genuine interest in home furnishing.
Your responsibilities
As Financial controlling & Tax Manager, you will provide Accounting & Reporting services, supporting a strong compliance and governance to the Swedish Ingka Group companies.
Your main assignment will be to:
• Lead the development of the financial controlling team based on the global finance, organizational and people development direction.
• Lead and supervise Accounting & Reporting Operations to ensure relevant, complete, accurate and timely closings based on standard global frameworks and local legal and tax requirements.
• Accountable for cooperation with Groups Functions and country organization.
• Accountable for effective implementation of our internal control framework.
• Manage the relationship with external auditors and enable an efficient and effective external audit process.
• Ensure a great place to work for co-workers in accordance with Ingka policies.
• Share knowledge and best practices with relevant stakeholders.
The Financial controlling & Tax Manager will also be part of the management team within Ingka AB where the members works together with the CEO regarding strategies, goals and follow-ups for the business. Another task is to secure the organization with resources and tools to reach the goals.
Our team within Ikea
You will belong to Ingka AB, which is a part of the Ingka group, and your location will be in Älmhult.
The Ingka Group is a world leader in the home furnishing business and the largest franchisee of the IKEA franchisee system. Ingka AB delivers service and expertise related to Finance, Legal, HR and Facilities. We offer services that create great value to enable Ingka/IKEA companies in Sweden to focus on their core business. This is our contribution to the success of IKEA and a better everyday life for the many people. Today we are about 250 employees in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA - and in Helsingborg and Malmö.
Finance Services is the central Finance function within Ingka Sweden with about 40 co-workers and we provide a wide range of finance and treasury services and do also support the many Ingka co-workers in various financial systems.
At IKEA we believe in togetherness and the importance of physical teamwork, therefore our Ingka offices are our main work locations. We use a common-sense approach considering performing tasks remotely and can do so when it benefits the business, drives efficiency, and works for the team.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
This is a permanent, fulltime role. To apply please send us your motivation letter and resumé.
If you have questions regarding this position, please contact Vivianne Andersson, vivianne.andersson@ingka.ikea.com
, the current Financial Controlling & Tax Manager. If you have any question about the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Ulrika Petersson, ulrika.petersson4@ingka.ikea.com
or our HR Services Centre, +46 (0)476-58 75 00.
Please note that we will interview continuously, so please send us your application as soon as possible, but 22 January at the latest.
