Financial Controller to Scania Finans AB
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2023-10-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania Finans AB is a financial services company within the business area TRATON Financial Services. We offer financing and insurance of Scania products through our seven branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. With a customer finance portfolio that exceeds 23 billion SEK, Scania Finans AB is one of the largest financial services company within Scania. The company has around 100 employees, of which half are located at the headquarters in Södertälje and the other half of the workforce is distributed among our 7 branches, in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.
We are now looking for a Financial Controller with a true passion for business who can contribute to the development and strengthening of our team! Our finance function today consists of an Accounting & Reporting department with five Financial Controllers as well as a team of six Business controllers. We work closely together to support the management as well as the organization with financial reports, analysis and decision material. This task demands qualitative, timely and relevant financial information.
Job summary
In this position, you will be the responsible Financial Controller for one or two of the seven markets within Scania Finans handling all the financial aspects, including financial reporting, financial control, accounts payable, accounts receivable as well as analyzing the financial statements. You will also support with tasks for other markets such as accounts payables management and payments. Responsibilities also include financial reporting to local statutory bodies and financial statements to several other stakeholders. The Financial Controllers reports to the Head of Accounting & Reporting.
Main responsibilities
• Monthly, quarterly and yearly closing and reporting
• Day to day accounting, payments and reconciliations
• Deviation analysis and cost control
• VAT / tax and income tax returns
• Coordinate and manage the financial statements
• Continuous development of work routines and processes
• Responsible for contacts with external auditors and authorities
• Participate in change projects regarding new or modified products and services.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a degree in finance, economics or business administration with preferably at least two-three years' relevant experience from accounting and/or financial control.
Preferred skills and qualifications
• Experience in financial group reporting
• Good data maturity and an interest in systems and digitization
• Professional fluency in Swedish and English
• Experienced Excel user
• Knowledge from financial it-systems is seen as a merit
• Experience in banking, finance or insurance is seen as a merit
In order to be successful in this role you need to have both social and communicative skills since the position expose you to both internal and external stakeholders, the management team of Scania Finans, Business control and Group reporting in Sweden, local suppliers, tax authorities, auditors, banks, legal advisors, tax advisors as well as Scania distributors and dealers. You should have the ability to both work independently and as part of a team. You need to be both analytical and open minded when it comes to finding appropriate methods and solutions to problems, as well as an ability to follow and create instructions and processes. You are used to working in an international environment and enjoy working in a fast and changing circumstances. A service minded and solution oriented attitude is something we place great value in.
We offer
Interesting challenges and opportunities for growth in a dynamic environment. You will be working for an international company with highly skilled colleagues. We apply partial hybrid workplace, access to Scania office hub at Sergel in Stockholm and a direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje.
We look forward to your application!
Additional information
For more information please contact Maila Hagström (Head of Accounting & Reporting ), +46 70 081 31 51.
Application
The application shall contain CV and personal letter and be sent no later than October 26th. Ersättning
Lön efter avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8184511