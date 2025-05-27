Financial Controller to Scania Finans AB
2025-05-27
Scania Finans AB is a financial services company within the business area TRATON Financial Services. We offer financing and insurance of Scania products through our seven branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. With a customer finance portfolio that exceeds 25 billion SEK, Scania Finans AB is one of the largest financial services companies within Scania. The company has around 110 employees, with half located at the headquarters in Södertälje and the other half of the workforce is distributed among our 7 branches, in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.
We are now looking for a Financial Controller who can contribute to the development and strengthening of our team!
Job summary
In this position, you will be the responsible Financial Controller for one or two of the seven markets within Scania Finans, independently managing all accounting activities and financial reporting for your designated market, including statutory reporting to local authorities and delivering financial statements to various internal and external stakeholders. Success in this role requires a strong foundation in accounting and a high level of confidence in applying core principles. You will also play an active role in building and refining reporting models, where strong Excel skills and the ability to work efficiently with data are key. The role further includes active involvement in major transformation projects currently underway and planned for the coming year. The Financial Controllers report to the Head of Accounting & Reporting.
Main responsibilities
• Full responsibility for monthly, quarterly and yearly closing and reporting for your designated market(s)
• Day-to-day accounting and reconciliations
• Deviation analysis and cost control
• VAT / tax
• Coordinate and manage the financial statements
• Drive improvements in reporting structures, processes and data flows
• Responsible for contacts with external auditors and authorities
• Participate in change projects regarding new or modified products and services.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a degree in finance, economics or business administration with at least four to five years of relevant experience in accounting and/or financial control.
Preferred skills and qualifications
• Experience in financial group reporting
• Good data maturity and an interest in systems and digitization
• Professional fluency in Swedish and English
• Experienced Excel user
• Knowledge of financial IT systems is seen as a merit
• Experience in banking, finance, or insurance is seen as a merit
In order to be successful in this role you need to have both social and communicative skills since the position exposes you to both internal and external stakeholders, the management team of Scania Finans, Business control and Group Reporting in Sweden, local suppliers, tax authorities, auditors, banks, legal advisors, tax advisors as well as Scania distributors and dealers. You should be proactive, self-driven, and comfortable taking ownership of your area. A genuine interest in systems, processes, and continuous improvement is key. You are used to handling large amounts of data and are comfortable drawing conclusions and communicating insights to various stakeholders.
This Is Us
Our finance function today consists of an Accounting & Reporting department with four Financial Controllers and one accountant, as well as a team of six Business Controllers. We work closely together to support the management as well as the organization with financial reports, analysis, and decision material. This task demands qualitative, timely, and relevant financial information.
We offer
Interesting challenges and opportunities for growth in a dynamic environment. You will be working for an international company with highly skilled colleagues. We offer a partial hybrid workplace, access to Scania office hub at Sergel in Stockholm and a direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Petter Åström (Head of Accounting & Reporting ), petter.astrom@scania.com
