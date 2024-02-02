Financial controller to Group accounting - Traton Financial services
2024-02-02
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable. We are now looking for an analytical controller with a true passion for business who can contribute to the development and strengthening of our team! Financial control - Financial Services (JRC) is responsible for the quality assurance, analysis and presentation of the financial information for Traton's owned Financial Service companies.
The department also takes an active role in managing and developing the financial steering model for Financial Services at Traton. Since we support Corporate Control, Traton FS CFO and the board of directors including Financial Services with reports and analysis we put great emphasis in qualitative, timely and relevant information.
Your Assignment
We are now looking for an ambitious controller to join our team in Södertälje and we offer a position in an exciting and dynamic environment with the opportunity to contribute to the development and strengthening of our team. As a Financial Controller you will have close contact to CFO/ reporting teams in our Financial Service companies around the globe and you are responsible for the follow-up of certain areas assigned to your responsibility in period closings, projections and in the annual closing. With focus on providing relevant and operational analyses you contribute to deepening the understanding from different stakeholders of the Financial service segment.
The main responsibilities are:
* Financial controlling of monthly closings and projections from our Financial Services companies.
* Consolidate, analyze and present the financial outcome
* Preparation of Cash Flow
* Support and train the Financial Services companies in financial reporting issues
* Work actively to improve and develop financial models and processes
* Participate in projects, work groups and ad-hoc assignments
What are we searching for, is this you?
We are looking for a driven person with high ambitions and strong analytical skills and having an background with Group Accounting and Consolidation. We believe that you are a team player that likes to have a lot of different contact areas but in the same time also be able to take lead in projects. As a person you are responsible, organized and have a problem solving attitude. You have a few years of work experience from accounting and/or controlling and are looking for a new position where you will be responsible for cross functional processes and focus on improvement work. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We offer you
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Traton offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally. In our team we support each other and share knowledge in order to achieve better results. We strongly believe that diversity of experience and background will lead to a more inspiring workplace with better performance. Mindset and attitude is more important than experience, and we will secure that you will get the appropriate training in order to suit the role. We have a broad offer of personnel benefit everything from health allowance to performance bonuses. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
We look forward to your application!
Selection, interviews and tests may take place continuously during the recruitment process, so please submit your application, including a personal letter, CV and grade copies today, but no later than 2024-02-18. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
For more details please contact;
Canan Bosnak, Head of Financial Control at canan.bosnak@scania.com
or +46 767195298
TRATON GROUP
TRATON is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, consisting of the Brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck and Bus, Navistar, and RIO. Through our products and services, and as a partner to our customers, we aim to transform transportation together. For us, sustainable economic growth always includes treating people and nature with respect.www.traton.com Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
