Financial Controller To Ecarx Sweden AB

Our team is looking for a Financial Controller to work in our Swedish entity, focusing on our 70+ person Gothenburg office.
As a Financial Controller, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and transparency of our financial operations for our Sweden team internally and externally. Your expertise and attention to detail will directly impact our decision-making processes, contributing to our company's growth and success.
Responsibilities:
Manage budget preparations, forecasts, and financial modelling and analysis of the Gothenburg site business to support International Business Unit and ECARX Group strategic planning.
Manage all aspects of financial reporting, including monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements for the Gothenburg site and legal entity.
Monitor and analyse financial performance, identifying trends and opportunities for improvement.
Ensure compliance with local regulations and international accounting standards.
Coordinate and manage the annual audit process, working closely with external auditors.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to provide financial insights for business initiatives.
Implement and maintain internal controls to safeguard financial assets under SoX requirements.
Drive process improvements within the finance function to enhance efficiency and accuracy.
Manage cash flow, including accounts payable and accounts receivable functions.
Provide leadership and mentorship to the finance team, fostering professional growth.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field; Master's degree or relevant certification (e.g., ACCA, CPA) is a plus.
Proven experience (5+ years) in a similar financial controller or accounting role.
Strong understanding of Swedish and international accounting standards and regulations (IFRS, SoX).
Proficiency in financial reporting software and Microsoft Excel; experience with ERP systems (ex SAP) is advantageous.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
Detail-oriented with a high degree of accuracy and the ability to work independently.
Prior experience in the automotive or tech industry is preferred but not mandatory.
