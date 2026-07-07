Financial Controller to Ascilion
Qrios AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a highly capable finance professional who wants to build and manage the financial backbone of a rapidly growing deep-tech and medical technology company?
Ascilion is now recruiting a Financial Controller to the company. The position is full-time and based at our headquarters in Kista.
At Ascilion we are singularly focused on solving one of medicine's big challenges: providing real-time access to molecular biomarkers. Ascilion's proprietary, industry-leading microneedle technology enables quick, reliable, and painless access to molecular biomarkers.
Ascilion is entering a phase of significant international growth with substantial investor involvement, increasing reporting requirements, expanding operations, and likely future subsidiaries and / or international sales entities. We already work with strong external partners in bookkeeping and audits, but we now need an internal financial leader who owns the full picture and ensures the company operates at a world-class level financially and operationally.
The Financial Controller is a key leadership position responsible for the overall financial management of the company, ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and compliance of our financial reporting. Depending on profile and experience, the role may develop into a CFO position and become part of the senior management team with responsibility for strategic financial planning and board-level reporting. This is an excellent opportunity for you to join a dedicated and highly competent team and a growing company with an exciting journey ahead. If this sounds interesting to you, please contact us using the details below!
We will interview candidates continuously for the position and welcome your application today.
Responsibilities
As our Financial Controller, you will drive the company's financial success by ensuring reporting accuracy, robust compliance, and strategic control over day-to-day financial operations. You will report directly to the CEO.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Own and manage the company's financial operations and reporting structure
Ensure high-quality financial reporting towards investors, board, auditors, and authorities
Prepare board material, financial presentations, forecasts, and KPI reporting
Coordinate and manage relationships with bookkeeping firms, auditors, banks, investors, and external financial partners
Develop and improve internal financial processes, controls, and reporting systems
Support international expansion including subsidiaries, sales offices, and cross-border financial structures
Drive budgeting, liquidity planning, cash flow management, and long-term financial planning
Ensure audit readiness, regulatory compliance, and professional financial governance
Support operational scaling of the company together with management and technical leadership
Potentially take responsibility for HR administration, contracts, insurance, and internal operational processes depending on profile and interest
Your Profile
Key qualifications for the position include:
Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or Economics.
Several years of experience in accounting, with a strong focus on financial reporting, accounting, controlling, and compliance
Experience working with investors, boards, auditors, and external financial stakeholders
Strong understanding of financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and corporate governance
A deep understanding of Swedish GAAP. Direct experience with US GAAP or IFRS is a competitive advantage
Experience from scaling companies, international operations, startups, medtech, deep-tech, or manufacturing environments is highly valuable
Experience with subsidiaries, international reporting structures, or US operations is a strong plus
Fluency in Swedish and English
We are looking for a structured, reliable, and highly detailed-oriented professional who enjoys taking ownership and creating order and clarity in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. As a person, you are analytical, strategic, pragmatic and execution-focused, with a strong ability to work with both details and the bigger picture. You have strong communication and collaboration skills, and you are comfortable operating close to both management and technical teams and presenting financial information clearly to both investors and engineers. Importantly, you thrive in an ambitious, high-performance environment and want to help build a globally significant company, not just manage spreadsheets
At Ascilion, you will have the opportunity to make an impact not only in your own area of responsibility, but also on the development of the company as a whole.
About Ascilion
Ascilion was founded in 2012 with a mission to solve the problem of sampling dermal interstitial fluid in an efficient and pain-free way. A team of engineers with deep experience in MEMS technology and microfluidics took on the challenge of solving what turned out to be a very complex problem.
We exist to bridge the worlds of precision engineering and biomarker science, creating innovative microneedle technologies that make dISF accessible, reliable, and painless; empowering researchers, clinicians, and companies to unlock the full potential of health monitoring and diagnostics.
We are currently in a very exciting expansion phase where we grow all aspects of the organization from R&D to sales. Our customer base is increasing with numerous close collaborations in Europe, the US, and Asia. Come, join our journey!
To learn more about us please visit www.ascilion.com
For more information about this position, please contact:
Krishan Johansson Haque, PhD
Sr Recruitment Consultant, QRIOS Life Science & Engineering
T: 0720701653
E: krishan.johansson-haque@qrios.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8033915-2091239". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), https://karriar.qrios.se
Vasagatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9996060