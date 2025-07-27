Financial Controller Nordics
2025-07-27
At Assessio, we have a bold ambition: to become the leading HR Tech provider in Europe, eliminating talent waste by helping people thrive in roles where they can perform at their best.
Through our transformation into a scalable, AI-powered people data platform, we deliver solutions that span recruitment and development. By combining over 70 years of scientific heritage with a modern, intuitive product experience, Assessio serves global enterprises and public organizations with high HR tech maturity. Our mission? To lead the transformation toward a future with Zero Talent Waste by empowering individuals to unleash their full potential in roles aligned with their strengths.
With offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Estonia, France, Romainia and the Netherlands- and more on the way- we're building a strong international presence. Join us in shaping the future of talent management in Europe. We are 200+ dedicated co-workers who share our vision ofZero Talent Waste.
About the Role
We are now looking for an experienced Financial Controller for our Nordics region to join our growing Finance team at HQ in Stockholm. We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Financial Controller to support our Nordic operations. As part of the Group Chief Accountant's team, you will take responsibility for the accounting and financial control of our Swedish entities, while also coordinating external accounting partners in Norway, Estonia, and Finland. This role offers hands-on involvement in day-to-day finance operations, reporting, and cash management in a dynamic and international environment.
Main Responsibilities
Full ownership of accounting and financial reporting for Swedish legal entities
Overseeing third-party accountants and ensuring accurate reporting in Norway, Estonia, and Finland
Managing and developing a junior accountant, ensuring quality and timeliness of work
Monitoring and managing cash flow across Nordic entities, including liquidity planning and forecasting
Liaising with local banks and auditors to ensure smooth operations and compliance
Supporting monthly and year-end close processes
Ensuring compliance with local accounting standards and tax regulations
Assisting in internal control improvements and financial process development
Who are you?
At Assessio, we believe in potential. While experience matters, your drive, curiosity, and collaborative mindset are what truly set you apart.
You are a structured, energetic, and pragmatic team player- someone who thrives in a dynamic international setting. You're hands-on when needed, but also capable of leading and inspiring remote teams. You enjoy simplifying complexity, taking ownership of strategic processes, and are comfortable managing cross-border collaboration.
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you:
Hold a university degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
Have 3-5 years of experience in international finance roles, preferably in SaaS or audit (Big 4 experience is a plus).
Solid understanding of Swedish accounting standards and experience working with external service providers in other countries
Have hands-on experience with ERP systems - Visma experience is highly valued.
Strong Excel skills and familiarity with accounting systems
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Strong sense of ownership, attention to detail, and ability to work independently
A fair and data-driven recruitment process
We practice what we preach. That's why you will be asked to complete three short assessments (personality, cognitive ability, and motivation) - a process that takes around 50 minutes and ensures a fair, unbiased selection based on potential rather than background alone.
You can read more about our hiring approach on our Career Site.
We look forward to getting in touch!
Questions?
Please contact our CFO Bryan Bailey at bryan.bailey@assessio.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assessio Psychometrics AB
(org.nr 556804-3367), https://assessio.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Assessio Group Jobbnummer
9437881