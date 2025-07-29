Financial Controller Manufacturing
2025-07-29
The Opportunity
We have an exciting opportunity at Polestar for a Financial Controller who can work within a fast-paced and challenging start-up organization. You will play an important role within the Polestar Group Controlling Team. The team controls the Industrial side of the operations and consists of departments such as Procurement, R&D, Design, Manufacturing, and complete capex investments. In this finance role, you are a member of a dynamic and developing team and supporting Polestar in its growth and expansion.
This position is located at our HQ, in Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities
You will secure accurate and timely reporting (in SAP and AARO) of global Spend, P&L, CAPEX and COGS as well as visualizing and explaining the main deviation vs target, YoY and QoQ for assigned departments and COGS categories. Continuously challenge and support the assigned departments, reporting and strategic analysis, including ad-hoc analysis to support business decisions will also be part of your responsibilities as well as driving the forecasting work both in short- and long- term aspects. You will report to the Industrial Controlling Manager. The role is focused on the following main tasks:
Responsible for monthly financial reporting and analysis to group functions (ie FP&A and accounting) as well as to prepare the consolidated actuals/forecasts for operations review and together with Business Controller (BC) be a speaking partner to the operation.
Responsible for consolidating and analyzing total forecast/budget into Konstrukt for assigned departments
Responsible for the accrual and capitalization process including hourly rate calculation and secure timely delivery of input to group accounting in month end closing for assigned departments
Responsible for providing supporting documents to internal and external audits as well as ensuring SOX compliance for assigned control functions
Ad hoc reporting and analysis
Drive cost activities
The Ideal Candidate
On a personal level you possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills. You have a proactive approach and good overview capability as well as detail orientation. You have strong business acumen and feel comfortable with interpret and communicate financial information in a clear and concise way to many different stakeholders incl non finance. For this position it is also essential that you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Bachelor's degree in business administration (or similar)
5+ years' experience in financial controlling, preferably within industrial or automotive business
Broad knowledge of IFRS, Excel, experience in SAP and business analytics tools
Strong ability to plan and coordinate work independently as well as jointly in diversified teams
Flexible and proven experience at prioritize and be able to handle ad hoc requests
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
The Process If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
