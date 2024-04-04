Financial Controller for FCA Group & Sweden, Volvo Penta
2024-04-04
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is the function in Group Finance with responsibility to ensure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions, and legal entities. FCA is also a global service provider through Accounting Services with process efficient, standardized service deliveries supporting local finance. FCA employs close to 1 400 people in 50+ countries.
What you will do
Are you passionate about accounting and financial reporting and are looking for your next professional step in a global environment? You might be our new Financial Controller for Volvo Penta.
Volvo Penta develop, manufacture, and market world-leading engines and complete power systems for boats and industrial applications. With customers in over 130 countries around the world, Volvo Penta work to build close partnerships, leveraging industrial and marine engineering expertise to deliver innovative solutions for use on land and at sea. Working as Financial Controller for this entity is an exciting and developing work and will give you a wide knowledge of the business and Volvo Penta operations.
The Financial Controller is responsible for the accounting records and accuracy within the Swedish legal entity and to ensure completion of all statutory and compliance reporting for the legal entity. The Financial Controller should also provide both internal and external parties with meaningful, accurate and timely legal entity financial information. As Financial Controller you drive change for your respective legal entity accounting flow together with an extensive network of people throughout the Volvo Group.
Your future team
You will be joining the Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) team for Volvo Penta in Gothenburg, reporting to the Director of this team. You will have a broad network of colleagues within FCA and Volvo Penta. You work in close cooperation with the Chief Accountant for Volvo Penta Corporation and with the Accounting Services support teams located in Poland and in India. In addition, you have close contacts with the different Business Control teams in Volvo Penta in Gothenburg and in the markets.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role you have an analytical mindset, and you need to have a genuine interest in accounting and financial reporting. You are a person with integrity and the ability to work independently, but at the same time enjoy being a team player in a dedicated team. The ability to prioritize comes easy for you and you recognize yourself as a proactive problem solver and able to take decisions and drive change. You are able to share knowledge and experience and have an open mindset to work in a changing environment.
Most likely, you have failed, overcame difficulties, and learned from mistakes. You are natural in building relationships, networks, and teamwork with all relevant stakeholders in a virtual international environment. You also have excellent communication and presentation skills, in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
You are expected to have solid and updated knowledge within the following:
* University degree in Business Administration/Economics or similar education
* Experience in the field of Accounting and/or Business Control
* Good knowledge of IFRS and Swedish GAAP
* You have experience in SAP and are proficient in Office 365 (VGCS, Essbase and PowerBI are considered an advantage)
You are fully proficient in Swedish and English both verbal and written
What's in it for you?
Working within the Volvo Group, you will be cared for and listened to, you will be able to design your own career, get rewarded for your contribution, work with the latest technologies, and you will contribute to leaving society in good shape for the next generation. You will become a part of a company culture based on our core values; Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Last application date is 2024-04-21 but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Martine Weirig, FCA Director Volvo Penta, martine.weirig@volvo.com
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner, cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
