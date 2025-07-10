Financial Controller Consolidation for FCA Group & Sweden, Volvo Buses
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We are approximately 1.400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries closely integrated with local business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further increase our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization, and offshoring.
We are now recruiting a Financial Controller Consolidation for Volvo Buses.
What you will do
As Financial Controller Consolidation you are together with the Head of FCA Volvo Buses responsible to secure the consolidated financial reporting for Volvo Buses.
In the position you will work with the consolidated operating income and operating capital, guide legal companies in their financial reporting process and be part of projects and initiatives within the finance area. You will work in an end-to-end process, meaning that you will also gain a good understanding of the legal company reporting and how this is linked to the consolidated accounts.
Through your work, you will gain a broad understanding of the business and the operation. You will also have the possibility to work with, and learn more, about additional areas than your own area of expertise.
The position is based in Gothenburg at the Volvo Buses Headquarters.
Your future team
You will be joining the FCA team for Volvo Buses in Gothenburg, reporting to the Director of this team. You will have a broad network of colleagues within FCA, Volvo Buses and Volvo Group. You will have close contacts with the Volvo Buses Business Control Community as well as FCA in the local legal entities and Group Accounting. You will have a fantastic opportunity to broaden your skills and competencies together with a team of highly skilled and dedicated colleagues.
Who are you?
You are a person with integrity and the ability to work both independently but enjoy being a team player. It is important that you are proactive with a strong ownership mentality and like to take initiatives and act independently to continuously drive improvements. You are a structured, analytical problem-solver with good judgement and strong social skills, capable of working independently under tight deadlines. You have a genuine interest in accounting combined with analytical skills and are looking to develop processes and digital ways of working. You enjoy working close to the business in a flexible environment.
Qualifications
University degree in Business Administration or similar education
Minimum of five years of advanced experience in the field of accounting and/or business control
Fully proficient in written and spoken English
Good knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office. Knowledge of Power BI is an advantage
Skills in working in Volvo's systems (SAP R/3, VGCS and Essbase) are an advantage
What's in it for you?
You will join a team of highly skilled and professional colleagues with a pleasant team spirit. The position will give you the opportunity to build an extensive network within Volvo Group and Volvo Buses.
Working within the Volvo Group, you will be cared for and listened to, you will be able to design your own career, get rewarded for your contribution, work with the latest technologies, and you will contribute to leaving society in good shape for the next generation. You will become a part of a company culture based on our core values; Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Last application date is August 17. Applications will be reviewed and interviews conducted continuously throughout the application period.
Please note that the recruitment process will pause during the summer vacation and will resume afterward. We appreciate your patience.
For further information please contact:
Anna Jeansson, FCA Director Volvo Buses, anna.jeansson@volvo.com
Christina Hagberg, People & Culture Partner, christina.hagberg@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22777-43513979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 000000 Jobbnummer
9424789