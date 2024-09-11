Financial Controller
2024-09-11
Creandum is a leading European, early-stage Venture Capital firm with offices in Stockholm, Berlin, London and San Francisco backing some of Europe's most successful tech companies including Spotify, iZettle, Depop, Klarna, Bolt, KRY, Epidemic Sound and Small Giant Games. We support early-stage entrepreneurs in building global, category-defining companies across the most relevant industries.
If you are looking for a broad and diverse controller role in a high-pace environment look no further. At Creandum you are given a unique opportunity to work in a growing venture-capital firm in an international context. You will become an important part of the Finance Team with great opportunities to influence both the role and your own development.
About the role
As Financial Controller at Creandum you will be part of a small and efficient finance team based in our office in the city center of Stockholm. You will be involved in many different financial areas within the firm, with the common goal of ensuring high quality reporting and financial operations for all Creandum entities across the different jurisdictions.
Below are some of the role's main duties:
Oversee and ensure high quality and compliant reporting for all Creandum entities
Supervise and support outsourced accounting, payroll and tax reporting processes in Sweden, UK, Germany and the US
Preparation and analysis of budgets and forecasts
Preparation and development of consolidated management reporting
Cash flow management and liquidity planning
Managing the year end and audit process
Development and implementation of financial processes and routines
Various ad hoc finance related projects and tasks
Responsible for maintaining a high accounting standard in line with current regulations
What we are looking for
We are looking for an ambitious person who wants to be part of Creandum's journey in building the leading venture capital firm in Europe. The ideal candidate is a problem solver, can identify areas of development and drive them forward, take responsibility for their role and refine its work. You hold a relevant degree in business/economics or other relevant field with 3-5 years' experience, preferably from audit and/or a similar role that we are now looking for. You are fluent in English and Swedish both spoken and written, have an eye for detail and are an advanced user of Excel.
Does this sound like your next step?
In this recruitment, Creandum collaborates with Newr. Questions are answered by mats.gerdin@newr.se
. The selection and interview process is ongoing, so we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
As an equal-opportunity employer, CREANDUM is committed to building an inclusive workplace. The company welcomes people from all different backgrounds, including age, citizenship, ethnic and racial origins, gender identities, individuals with disabilities, marital status, religions and ideologies, and sexual orientations to apply.
Creandum - We back the companies of tomorrow before it's obvious!
