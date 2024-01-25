Financial Controller - Brand & Marketing/ PR & Events

Innovative automobile manufacturer specializes in premium electric vehicles, combining its heritage in performance engineering with a dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Their vehicles showcase Scandinavian minimalism fused with advanced technology, offering a perfect mix of luxury and eco-friendliness. The designs feature clean lines and high-quality, eco-conscious materials, ensuring both comfort and sustainability. Leading in automotive technology, the company integrates cutting-edge infotainment systems and autonomous driving features, while embracing a direct-to-customer sales approach for a personalized experience. Committed to reducing their carbon footprint, they are working towards climate neutrality in manufacturing, positioning themselves as a leader in the electric vehicle market and a pioneer in future automotive design and technology.

Location: Gothenburg (hybrid, 3 days office/1 day remote)
Duration: 12 Feb 2024-28 Feb 2025

Join dynamic team as a Financial Controller, where you'll play a pivotal role in steering the financial health of our global operations. Your expertise will be crucial in managing and analyzing actual operating expenses, budgeting, and forecasting with a keen eye on cost optimization. You'll ensure top-notch quality in all reporting processes and be a vital support system for both operational and financial management. Dive into market spend analysis, set global standards for functional spend analysis, and bring a market-centric perspective to financial tracking.

You'll be an integral part of a team of 5 Financial Controllers, each playing a vital role in supporting various commercial functions. Working in tandem with Business Controllers, the team fosters a collaborative environment, driving financial stewardship across the company's commercial sectors.

Key Responsibilities:

• Conduct thorough analysis of financial actuals.

• Lead in budgeting and forecasting, focusing on cost management.

• Manage and refine cost center structures.

• Ensure accuracy in financial accruals.

• Provide robust financial support to operational teams.

• Streamline and facilitate approval processes.

• Collaborate with HR for effective headcount reporting.

• Innovate and enhance financial reporting processes.

• Monitor and improve market reporting mechanisms.

• Establish global best practices for functional spend analysis.

Skills & Expertise:

• Foster strong business relationships for proactive collaboration.

• Develop and implement best-practice financial processes.

• Balance attention to detail with a broad strategic view.

• Proven experience in finance with a business-centric approach.

• Initiate early integration of finance into business processes.

• Proficiency in business systems with a knack for being a strategic gatekeeper.

Personal Attributes:

• Highly organized and structured approach.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Resilient, pragmatic, and proactive.

• High efficiency and prioritization skills.

• Keen on competitive and strategic market intelligence.

