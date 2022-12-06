Financial Backend Developer
2022-12-06
Who we are
We are Anyfin. We provide smart tools that help put financial power back in the hands of the people - where it belongs. Everything we do is based on one vision: to improve the world's financial health.
So far, we've helped Swedes, Germans, Norwegians and Finns save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits. But we aim higher. We aim to support millions more by helping to lower interest rates and get people out of debt quickly. We aim for new markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's finances. This means we need more brains and more importantly, more hearts. We need people as passionate as we are and we hope this could be you!
As a Financial Backend Developer in our Stockholm office, you will be joining a team of motivated, helpful and open minded developers, passionate about making a real change to the world. We have a lot of exciting challenges ahead of us, including scaling up and building out our financial platform to support our continuing growth. We would love to speak to people with a thorough understanding of the fintech space, with strong experience developing financial back end solutions.
What you will being doing:
• Building and designing the core systems for handling loans and payments
• Creating API's for our mobile app as well as our internal systems
• Building pipelines for data processing and reporting
• Scaling and adapting our systems to support an increasing number of customers and markets
• Modeling and analyzing data in SQL
• Mentoring more junior team members
• Collaborating with data scientists, data engineers and our financial department to overcome challenges and support unity between teams.
Who you are:
• You have solid experience in building services in ANY of our main languages: - Our microservices and core financial services are mainly built in Typescript and Go
• We use Python and BigQuery for data processing and generating reports.
• We use Docker and Kubernetes to containerise our services
• We use Postgres as our main database
• As we're building the foundations of something truly big, it's extra important that you write clean and readable code
• You show a great attention to detail and endeavour to create solid, reliable solutions
• You have an open minded approach to work and life, and accept people for who they are
We offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing! With strong backers and a world class team there is no limit to what we can achieve together. We promise that you will be challenged, pushed to develop your skill set and get the opportunity to work alongside amazing and smart colleagues.
See what our very own Niranjan has to say...
We've had a good run so far, however it is what lies ahead that excites everyone that works here, and we are just getting started. We offer a great compensation package, centrally located cozy office, extra time off on your birthday and a bunch of other benefits as well.
Begin your journey with us by clicking "Apply" below.
