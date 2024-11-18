Financial Assistant (Ekonomiassistent)
Etarro Solutions AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Sigtuna
2024-11-18
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etarro Solutions AB i Sigtuna
About Us
Etarro Solutions AB is a dynamic start-up IT consulting firm specializing in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses. As we continue to grow, we are looking for a talented and motivated Financial Assistant (Ekonomiassistent) to join our team.
This is an excellent opportunity for a new graduate, someone still pursuing studies in Business, International Management, or Finance, or someone with a few months of relevant experience looking to kickstart their career in finance within an innovative and collaborative environment.
Role Overview
As a Financial Assistant, you will work closely with our finance team to support key financial and administrative tasks, ensuring smooth operations in areas such as accounting, reconciliations, and financial reporting. This role provides hands-on experience in financial management at a start-up, offering growth opportunities as the company expands.
Key Responsibilities
Investigate discrepancies and errors in financial transactions, ensuring accurate reporting.
Perform data compilation, calculations, and reconciliations for accounts.
Provide information on financial results and support decision-making processes.
Assist with accounts payable and receivable, including invoicing and payment tracking.
Support tasks related to order, sales, purchasing, and inventory management, as needed.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth handling of administrative tasks.
Contribute to financial planning and budgeting processes.
Who You Are
We are looking for candidates who are:
Detail-oriented and organized, with a strong ability to manage multiple tasks.
Analytical and proactive, eager to learn and solve problems.
Comfortable working in a start-up environment with overlapping responsibilities.
Effective communicators in English (written and spoken).
Requirements
Currently studying or recently graduated in Business, International Management, Finance, or a related field.
Basic knowledge of accounting principles and financial systems (experience with tools like Excel, Fortnox, or Visma is a plus).
A few months of relevant experience in finance, accounting, or administration is a bonus but not required.
What We Offer
A chance to grow with a fast-paced IT consulting start-up.
Mentorship and hands-on experience in finance and business administration.
Flexible working hours to accommodate students or recent graduates.
A supportive and collaborative team environment.
Union Opinion
This position complies with Swedish labor regulations, and we have consulted or will consult with relevant unions.
How to Apply
Send your CV and a brief cover letter highlighting your interest and relevant skills to info@etarro.se
or apply via Arbetsförmedlingen. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so apply early!
Contact
For questions about the role, please contact Phillip Eja.
Join Etarro Solutions AB and be part of an exciting journey to revolutionize IT solutions while building your career in finance! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-18
E-post: info@etarro.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etarro Solutions AB
(org.nr 559499-4948) Jobbnummer
9017950