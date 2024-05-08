Financial assistant
2024-05-08
about the job
We are recruiting candidates who want to work as Investor Relations at IPO Invest Sweden AB.
Job description:
As an Investor Relations Specialist, you will be a key person in building and maintaining good contact with investors, analysts and other stakeholders.
Main Responsibilities:
• Plan and execute investor meetings and presentations.
• Prepare and publish the company's business plans and budgets.
• Handle and respond to inquiries from investors and analysts.
• Develop and maintain relationships with current and potential shareholders.
• Analyze and report market and industry trends that may influence investor decisions.
• Collaborate with management to understand and communicate the company's strategy and goals.
We are looking for you who have:
• Relevant education in economics, finance or a related field.
• Experience in investor relations or financial communication.
• Strong analytical and communication skills.
• Ability to create and maintain long-term relationships.
• Good understanding of financial markets and regulations.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both in writing and speaking.
About the Company:
IPO Invest is a registered investment advisory company that provides planning services, advice and investment management for individuals and companies.
Providing high quality investment returns to our investors is one of our most important goals. For each project, we focus on appropriate risk indicators and the long-term results of the investment. Our mission is to build and maintain long-term relationships with investors and provide quality returns.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01
E-post: ir@antwlgroup.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

IPO Invest Sweden AB
