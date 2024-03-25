Financial assistant
2024-03-25
Join our dynamic team as a Financial assistant! We're seeking a dedicated professional to manage a broad spectrum of financial tasks, including creating business plans, managing budgets, preparing PowerPoint presentations, maintaining stock books, and handling legal financial documents. Your role will involve engaging with investors through various communications, registering company information, managing social media for financial transparency, and contributing to our capital growth strategies. Ideal candidates will have experience in financial analysis, investor relations, regulatory compliance, and a keen understanding of the stock market.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement comprehensive business plans.
Maintain accurate financial records and budgets.
Prepare engaging presentations for stakeholders.
Manage and update investor documentation and communication.
Ensure compliance with financial regulations and standards.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in finance or investor relations.
Strong analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
Familiarity with financial regulations and documentation.
Education in Finance, Business, or related field.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24
E-post: ir@antwlgroup.com
