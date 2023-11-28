Financial Analyst
2023-11-28
We seek an experienced and dynamic Financial Analyst to join our team, focused on supporting the managers on large enterprise customer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnical sector.
Based at our client site near Gothenburg, Sweden
Job Responsibilities:
Standardizing, preparing, and delivering detailed reporting and analytics regarding Client Laboratory Assets bringing fiscal awareness and ensuring the Client meets critical cost targets.
Responsible for collaboration with clients in development of annual budgets, forecasts, and change control process.
Support the compilation of monthly budgeting, forecasting and invoicing metrics, program financial walks, and variance analysis in preparation for senior leadership and governance reviews.
Support the compilation of Monthly and Quarterly Reporting per the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), in preparation for executive reviews
Support the Change RequestProcess, preparing financial analysis, feasibility reporting, and completing the required documents to ensure budgetary impacts are approved through the governed process.
Support broader OneSource innovation initiatives to improve lab optimization and reduce cost, as applicable.
Assist with the analysis, recommendations, and cost savings validation discussions with the client in alignment with agreed to customer cost savings goals.
Build a thorough understanding of the Client, their business, processes, and instruments in order to meet their business goals
Demonstrate financial acumen with familiarity of basic accounting principles,a strong foundation in financial concepts, including understanding financial statements (income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement), financial ratios, cost structures, and key performance indicators (KPIs)
Demonstrate leadership acumen by collaborating with others; articulating ideas and viewpoints to management, peers and others; identifying and initiating projects; managing resources; driving the resolution of issues; and holding self and team accountable for results
Nothing in this job description restricts management's right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities of this job at any time
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business or Financeor 2 plus years of experience withFinancial Planning and Reporting, and Data Analytics
1 plus years of experience in posting to the financial journal
Experience in tracking, analysing, and reporting financial data
Project Management exposure and demonstrated success in Continuous Improvement
Expertise in Microsoft Excel, Macros, Pivot Tables and complex formulas
Proficient in use of SAP or similar ERP systems
Preferred Experience:
Previous experience in a service organization with familiarity of the laboratory environment
Excellent written and oral communication skills
Proven operational ability to visualize, identify steps and implement processes
Exhibits strong bias for action and a results orientation, tackling tough problems with firm deadlines, championing positive change
