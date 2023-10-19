Financial Analyst
2023-10-19
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you like working with large spreadsheets, lots of numbers, and are you curious to delve into the story behind them? Then this might be a job for you! We are looking for a committed and enthusiastic team-player with excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, to be responsible for our Group-level financial forecasting.
As a Financial Analyst, you will be joining the Corporate Finance and Analysis team - a small group providing decision support to the CFO as well as other parts of executive management, mainly in analysing highly strategic financial topics. In the dynamic and complex energy markets environment that Vattenfall operates within, the range of topics is broad and ever-changing. We are open-minded, enjoy switching between financial modelling and big picture analysis and collaborate with colleagues across many different departments.
Core tasks and responsibilities
Owning, maintaining and developing our Group-level financial forecasting model
Analyzing key metrics and their impact on financial key ratios and credit ratings.
Drive improvement initiatives in financial modelling, KPI definition, and financial steering
Collaborate with colleagues from Controlling, Accounting, to our various business areas, to perform topical analyses.
Assist in driving projects forward through actively participating in dedicated project teams on a wide arrange of Corporate Finance topics
Qualifications
Qualifications and profile
At least 1-2 years of experience within financial modelling, preferably working within financial advisory, FP&A, accounting or similar
Bachelor or Master's degree within Business, Accounting, Finance or similar
Strong command of Excel, other system knowledge is a merit
Fluent English, both spoken and written, is required. Swedish is an advantage
Excellent attention to detail
Strong networking/stakeholder management skills
Knowledge of the energy market and the utilities sector is an advantage
Additional Information
Location
Solna, Stockholm. Limited travel required.
For more information about the position and the recruitment process you are welcome to contact hiring manager Bradley Albright, bradley.albright@vattenfall.com
or our recruiter Carolina Osterman, carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson - Akademikernas, Christer Gustavsson - Ledarna Leif Karlsson - SEKO, samt Anders Bohlin - Unionen. They can all be reached through the Vattenfall switchboard: +46 (0) 8-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 9th of November 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
