Financial Administrator to the Automotive industry
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Sollentuna
2024-08-30
We are looking for a Financial Administrator to our client within the Automotive industry in the premium segment. Our client is on an exciting development journey and you will be a an important factor. Do you want to be a part of an engaged and inclusive team who deliver customer experiences with the highest premium quality? Then apply for the position to become the new Financial Administrator and share your expertise and passion for numbers!
What awaits you?
As a Financial Administrator your focus is on supporting the Nordic Cash- and Collections team with payment and debt collection related tasks. This means that you will have many internal and external touchpoints and will together with your team cover the entire Nordic region. Your main tasks will be following;
• Payment and debt collection related questions from debt collection companies
• Payment and debt collection related questions from customers/internal departments
• Communication with take-back agencies to bring home unpaid cars
• Supporting the Cash- and Collections team with administrative tasks
What should you bring along?
• University degree within Economics or Finance
• A couple of years of administrative experience in a complex organization
• A few years of experience working with business systems, Excel and MSOffice
• Speak and write fluently in English and Swedish
To succeed in this role, we believe you are:
• Highly accurate and analytical person
• Be able to quickly familiarize yourself with new systems and work routines
• Great ability to prioritize different tasks during high workload
• A self-motivated social team player
What you can look forward to?
Our client is located in Sollentuna/Silverdal and offers the flexibility of hybrid work a few days a week. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to gym and daily workout sessions. This is a long-term consulting assignment through Jurek Talents, with an intended start ASAP. We offer a permanent employment with an initial probation period at Jurek.
Interested?
Feel free to contact the responsible Consultant Manager Victoria Tjernström at Victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se
selection and interviews will be handled on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to show your interest!
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
http://www.jurek.se/
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Konsultchef
Victoria Tjernström victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se
8871578