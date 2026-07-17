Financial Accountant to Global Technology Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join a global technology leader in a dynamic, international environment. This role offers an excellent opportunity to develop your financial expertise while contributing to a high-performing and well-structured organization.
About the role
As a Financial Accountant, you will manage invoice processing and supplier registration in SAP, administer bank accounts, carry out payments and internal transfers, and support the finance department with audits and month-end closing. You will also handle incoming payments and respond to inquiries from suppliers.
This role is intended as a long-term partnership with a potential pathway to direct employment down the line.
Work tasks
This role offers the opportunity to support a global finance function through a broad range of financial administration activities and contribute to efficient financial processes.
Manage invoice processing and supplier registration in SAP.
Administer bank accounts, execute payments, and handle internal transfers.
Support month-end closing activities and financial audits.
Manage incoming payments and respond to supplier inquiries.
Provide general support to the finance team with daily accounting tasks.
We are looking for
At least 2 years of experience as a Financial Accountant or in a similar finance role, with experience in Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable.
Strong experience working with SAP.
Fluent Swedish and English skills, both written and spoken.
Strong analytical skills with experience in month-end closing and financial audits
It is meritorious if you have
Experience supporting cost controllers and handling supplier inquiries and payment reminders.
Experience working in a dynamic and global corporate environment.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are: a structured and responsible person who thrives in a dynamic environment. You are adaptable to change, able to prioritize effectively, and comfortable taking ownership while collaborating with others to achieve common goals.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C2Y1F5". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10005726