Financial Accountant to Einride
2025-08-28
Vindex is currently recruiting a Financial Accountant to our client Einride. This is a full-time position where you will be employed directly by Einride, while Vindex manages the entire recruitment process. The role offers a broad scope of responsibilities within accounting, with a focus on both day-to-day operations and monthly closing activities.
About Einride
Einride is an industry-disrupting freight technology company providing end-to-end solutions for electric and autonomous shipping.
By deploying technologies that are integrated using its data-driven operating system, Saga, it enables customers to decarbonize their operations by making an immediate shift towards digitalized, electric road freight.
In 2019, Einride became the world's first company to operate an autonomous, electric freight vehicle on a public road. Its vision is to make Earth a better place through intelligent movement.
About the role
Einride is now looking to strengthen its finance team with a skilled and structured Financial Accountant. In this role, you will be responsible for managing the overall accounting for multiple entities and take part in the month-end close process. You will also support the organization in financial matters related to accounts payable, accounts receivable, and general bookkeeping. The position is based in Stockholm.
Responsibilities
Manage day-to-day accounting for several entities
Oversee accounts payable and be a back-up for accounts payable
Customer billing and follow-up
Ensure timely execution and accurate recording of bank transactions
Payroll accounting
Reconcile bank accounts, payables, and receivables, including aging analysis
Prepare and execute monthly closing activities (e.g., balance sheet reconciliations, P&L review)
Support internal stakeholders with AP/AR/expense-related inquiries
Assist with VAT reporting and compliance
Provide documentation and support during audits
Your profile
To thrive in this role, we believe you are structured, analytical, and have a strong sense of responsibility. You are comfortable working independently and take initiative to drive your tasks forward. Accuracy is important to you, and you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where attention to detail and reliability are key. You also have strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate across functions.
Required qualifications:
Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
Several years of experience in a similar accounting position
Solid understanding of accounting principles and financial processes
Proficiency in Excel and familiarity with ERP systems
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Previous experience from a Big 4 company is considered a merit
Application
This recruitment is taking place in exclusive collaboration with Vindex AB. Are you the one we are looking for? Apply via the advertisement or send your CV in Word format, including reference number JKFC2956, to the responsible recruiter Josefine Kolm (josefine.kolm@vindex.se
, 070-811 32 32) Interviews are taking place continuously so don't hesitate to send in your application today!
About Vindex
Vindex is a recruitment agency that works with interim solutions and recruitment niched towards the finance department. We are specialists in appointing consultants and candidates within the finance function. This means that we appoint CFOs, finance managers, controller managers, Business Controllers, accounting managers, group accountants, accounting economists and payroll specialists.
