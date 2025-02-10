Financial Accountant & Controller - Stockholm
2025-02-10
We are seeking a Financial Accountant & Controller for a long-term project aimed at replacing the client's legacy insurance systems with a new, modern solution. The client works in the banking sector.
Responsibilities:
In this role, you will be responsible for various accounting-related tasks, including monthly and quarterly closings, account reconciliations, and internal controls. You will also conduct financial analyses and investigations while contributing to the development of system support and accounting processes.
Qualifications:
• Experience in accounting and financial reporting within a large organization with complex reporting structures and internal accounting requirements.
• 5-8 years of relevant experience.
• Strong understanding of the interconnections between different accounting components.
• Expertise in monthly and quarterly closings, account reconciliations, and internal controls.
• Experience in financial analysis and investigations.
• Knowledge of system support and process improvement in accounting.
• Strong analytical mindset, structured approach, and ability to work independently.
• Fluency in Swedish, both written and spoken.
• Experience with Oracle ERP, EPM cloud-based solutions and from the banking sector.
• It is meritorious if you have previous experience in the insurance sector.
Key Competencies for Success:
To excel in this role, you should have a strong sense of ownership and accountability, remain composed under pressure, and work in a structured and organized manner. You should be able to balance attention to detail with a broader strategic perspective. Delivering accurate, well-reconciled, and polished reports should come naturally to you. A curious and analytical mindset, along with a drive to understand the bigger picture, will be essential for success in this position.
Application and Start Date:
Start Date: 17 March 2025
End Date: 15 September 2025. Good possibilities of extensions of 6 months
Deadline: 13 February 2025
Location: Stockholm
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner, specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus areas include Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility needed to deliver tailor-made recruitment solutions across all industries.
Despite being a relatively new player in the market, we have already gained the trust of some of Sweden's largest companies, operating both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the go-to partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
