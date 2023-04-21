Financial Accountant at Sellpy
2023-04-21
Are you a skilled accountant looking for a new challenge? Look no further! Sellpy, one of the fastest-growing online marketplace for second-hand goods, is searching for a talented Financial Accountant to join our growing team.
Sellpy is growing and so are our needs for well-executed book-keeping. We are now looking for a Financial Accountant to join our accounting team.
As a Financial Accountant at Sellpy, you will be responsible for managing several aspects of our accounting operations. This includes ensuring accurate bookkeeping in our Swedish entity, ensuring compliance with financial regulations and continuously optimizing our processes to make sure Sellpy's financial results are delivered with high quality to stakeholders on time. You will report to the Head of Accounting and be a part of the accounting team where you will have the opportunity to mentor junior colleagues and manage the communication with our outsourced accounting firm in Germany.
In short, you will:
• Manage journal entries and account reconciliations
• Manage the monthly, quarterly and yearly closings
• Prepare VAT reportings
• Control the work of our outsourced accounting in Germany
• Support in the monthly group reporting
• Support in the consolidation of Sellpy's legal entities
• Support your junior colleagues in their day-to-day bookkeeping
• Support in preparation of annual report and income tax declaration
• Support in system implementations
• Deliver material to internal stakeholders & auditors
• Develop and improve processes
You need:
• A relevant degree in accounting, finance, or related field
• A minimum of 2 years of experience in accounting according to K3 or IFRS
• Proficiency in MS Excel or Google Sheets
• Proven experience of working with the full income statement and balance sheet
• Excellent communication in Swedish and English, verbally and written
• An analytical mindset, strong attention to detail and a continuous drive to improve processes
• To be comfortable working in a high-growth company and facing new challenges we haven't met before
We are impressed if you have:
• Experience with preparation of statutory financial statements
• Experience from an international high-growth company or audit firm
• Experience of cross-border transactions of goods to consumers
You get to:
• Kick-start your career while shaping the future of finance at Sellpy
• Enjoy a flexible WFH policy and get more time for what's important
• Work closely with and report directly to Sellpy's Head of Accounting
• Relax with 30 days of paid vacation
• Work from Sellpy's brand new office at Medborgarplatsen, Stockholm
• Use staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands
• Thrive in a very social and driven people culture!
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 20 million pre-owned items, saving almost 100.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, or from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2023 and digital meetings work just as fine!
