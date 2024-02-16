Financial Accountant
2024-02-16
As a Financial Accountant at Embark you will be handling accounting in our financial system Visma.Net. In addition to accounting, the role will include other related tasks within the finance area such as, monthly reconciliations, internal reporting as well as some AR. Your role will also work as a support for Accounts Payables and include some payroll related tasks.
You will work in the finance department together with three colleagues. To enjoy the role you should be ambitious, accurate, good at taking initiative, structured and have good collaborative ability. The role includes many and close contact areas for users and employees; it is therefore important that you are comfortable communicating in English in both speech and writing.
Example of responsibilities
• Accounting
• Monthly reconciliations
• Accounts Receivable
• Internal reporting within the Nexon group
• Supplier payments
• VAT returns
• Expense Report system Skovik
• Payroll administration of new employees as well as absence reporting
• Audit preparation
It would be awesome if you have
A degree in a Finance related subject and/or at least 5 years of experience in a similar role
Experience from working in an environment where you need to take own initiatives
Excellent attention to details, with a high level of accuracy
A mind-set for planning and prioritizing, with a focus on delivery
Professional English and communication skills, and an ability to communicate clearly and effectively
The role is a parental leave cover over a period of minimum 9 months.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application."
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Terri Kim Bell terri.kim.bell@embark-studios.com
8476748