Finance Workstream Lead D2C E-Commerce
2023-04-11
At Electrolux BA Europe, we are on a journey to provide our consumers with a simply outstanding experience across our business areas and through all channels where this role supports the evolving routes to market through D2C E-Commerce.
We are now looking for a Finance Workstream Lead to join the team. The D2C E-Commerce team's core focus is to develop and leverage new routes to market delivering profitable growth for Electrolux. There are many new skillsets and new ways of working both technically but more important cross functionally as we drive this direct channel with consumers.
You will as Finance Workstream Lead D2C E-Commerce, make sure we develop and design robust and correct financial flows across subchannels for Finished Goods, Aftermarket sales and Services, this also includes Marketplaces 3P and reporting/reconciliation. Lead the financial design and definitions with the necessary tools, processes, and financial flows to successfully drive this business in a rapidly growing environment. Work together with the Business Controller and IT Solutions as well as the commercial Directors D2C E-Commerce across all markets and shops.
Furthermore, you will be:
• Owns the E2E responsibility for all deliverables of the Finance development stream/s for D2C Ecommerce
• Responsible for designing the E2E process flows and oversee the implementation and testing.
• Creates and follows-up on the delivery plan
• Actively drives for delivery, works on Risk and Issues
• Defines test scope for each country and approves test results
• Carries out cross WS coordination
• Is the owner of the business process blueprint
• Takes the final decision on process relevant items in the WS
• Creates deliverables like process maps and definitions
• Defines the user stories for the Local country activation streams
• Introduces and coaches local controlling and shared services on the process model
• Provides end user training materials - creation can be delegated to business experts
• Act as single point of contact toward key users in the organization
• Is part of the D2C Product management team
Who you are
• You have ideally financial accounting experience and strong expertise in SAP with solid understanding of process flows and IT development, and of course a genuine interest for E-Commerce.
• You can successfully lead projects and have worked with business finance process development/identification and improvements.
• You probably have a bachelor's degree in economics or finance and 10+ years relevant work experience.
• You speak English fluently, any other European language we consider a plus.
• You have a passion for designing processes and see the creations coming to life in a rapid pace. You are a fast learner, collaborative, customer-driven, enthusiastic, and pro-active. You also enjoy working in a very international environment and have experience of working with people at all levels in multi-functional and multi-cultural teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178), https://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
7645544