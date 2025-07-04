Finance Solution Architect
Join Cegeka Business Solutions Team
At Cegeka, we are pioneers in the IT industry, delivering high quality solutions in primarily Pharma & Life Science industry, according to industry best practices.
As we expand our team, we're dedicated to finding individuals who embody the perfect blend of competencies, character, and ambition, ensuring we continue to exceed expectations in every project we undertake. Cegeka continuously invests in talent management through clearly defined growth paths and an extensive range of training programs.
Position overview
As a Solution Architect and Business Application Consultant specializing in Finance in D365FO at Cegeka, you'll be integral to the success of the implementation lifecycle. You will be reporting to the Business Unit Lead for Cegeka Business Solutions Sweden. Your role will involve understanding our clients' Finance processes/challenges, designing innovative solutions using standard MS Dynamics 365FO features and Microsofts' vision Modern Finance, and guiding them through seamless transitions to optimize their operations through the entire lifecycle of the implementation.
Key responsibilities:
* Client Needs Assessment: Dive deep into understanding the intricacies of our clients' finance requirements to ensure our solutions perfectly align with their objectives.
* Solution Design: Utilize your expertise in D365FO, embracing Microsoft's vision Modern Finance, together with our extensive processes catalogue to address client-specific finance challenges.
* Configuration and Development: Drive the configuration and development of D365FO standard, using Cegeka industry templates and strong methodology.
* Customer assistance: Offer unwavering support throughout the implementation process, including training key users, providing assistance, and facilitating the smooth migration of systems.
* Post-Implementation Guidance: Provide ongoing support and guidance to clients, ensuring they achieve sustained success and maximum efficiency both before and after go-live.
What are we offering:
A close-knit and collaborative work culture built on trust and respect, where collaboration and personal growth are encouraged.
* A Comprehensive Training and personal development program, securing that you are best in class and always up to date.
* A solid salary package that matches your education and work experience. At Cegeka you are covered by a collective agreement. We also offer health care contributions, health insurance and greenbike (benefit bicycle).
* You will join a dedicated and experienced team with different competences to support you on your further journey.
* An onboarding program with an appointed buddy for your support.
* An enjoyment and motivated team that celebrates successes together, and helps you achieve your goals.
* Challenging and interesting work in an open and flexible work culture, where your opinion is valued.
* An opportunity to develop within our local, European and Global team.
What you need to succeed:
* You have a bachelor's or master's degree or related experience within Finance and Business Administration.
* You have several years of experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365FO implementations or experience with other ERP systems
* Experience in Finance processes within the Pharma & Life Science industry is a plus.
* You have experience with Analysis, Solution Design, Configuration, workshop facilitation & Testing.
* You are proactive, result-driven, and take initiative. You have strong ambitions to contribute to a success story.
* You are fluent in English and Swedish
About Cegeka Global
Discover Cegeka, a leader driving digital transformation globally with 9000+ employees. With a diverse range of cutting-edge digital services and solutions tailored to meet evolving needs of businesses, Cegeka stands at the forefront of innovation. From cloud services to IT consulting, software development to system integration, and infrastructure management, Cegeka offers comprehensive solutions designed to drive businesses forward. Headquarters in Belgium, our reach extends globally, bringing our expertise to companies in multiple countries.
How To Apply
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Experis. If you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact recruitment consultant Pia Boström at 0703 14 68 66, pia.bostrom@se.experis.com
About Cegeka Sweden
Our presence in the Swedish market marks the beginning of an exciting journey where we strive to deliver high-quality services and innovative solutions that help our customers needs. We are committed to deliver personalized digital services and perfectly aligned with the unique requirements of Swedish business. With the support of our mother company in Belgium, we have access to a broad knowledge base and technical expertise that equips us to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.
With a total of 60+ employees and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Gävle, and Falun, we are able to empower Swedish companies with state-of-the-art IT solutions, helping them overcome challenges and achieve success efficiently. You can work from the office that is most suitable for you and your employment.
We have nice offices with an open work environment. We work well in smaller teams and the overall feeling is very family-oriented with close cooperation. We prioritize to enjoy time with our colleagues and gathering different conferences, summer parties, Christmas parties, activities and after works. Ersättning
