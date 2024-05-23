Finance Project Manager, Electromobility
2024-05-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Electromobility Business Control you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Finance Project Manager, you have a leading role in projects driving the transition towards electrified trucks and other applications. You are responsible for planning and following up of financials in the projects as well as for the entire business cases. You work closely to the Chief Project Managers and project manage all functions involved in the projects to prepare and anchor financial material for decisions and secure the long-term profitability targets
Your future team
Electromobility Business Control is part of the global Controlling & Product Finance team in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We are the Business Partners of Electromobility Engineering, by providing business analysis and financial direction tailored to optimize the performance of the functions and R&D portfolios. We are a team of 6 Business Controllers and Finance Project Managers in Gothenburg, growing to 7 with this new position.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
• Education with a relevant Finance or Engineering degree
• Several years of work experience as Project Manager, Business Controller or other relevant Finance or Engineering role
• An interest in technology and the potential of technology to shape a greener future
• A strong analytical mind, skilled at analyzing and presenting numerical data
• Strong communication skills with an ability to build trust and lead cross functional teams
• Action orientation with an ability to plan and replan in times of change
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Being part of a great team working tightly together in a supporting, friendly and learning atmosphere
• Opportunities to grow and develop in various possible directions in the Volvo Group
• An international and cross functional environment with many interfaces in different parts of the Volvo Group
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business and electromobility is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you! If you have any questions feel free to contact Johan Lindén Karlsson, VP Electromobility Business Control at +46739020531 or johan.linden@volvo.com
. Last application date is 24th of May!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
