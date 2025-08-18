Finance partner - NGO & Government Sector
2025-08-18
Company Overview
We are a dynamic consulting firm based in Sweden, specializing in providing financial, management, BI solutions, and related services. As we expand our portfolio to include international clients in the NGO and government sectors, particularly those operating in or with ties to the Middle East, we are seeking highly specialized talent to support complex, cross-border projects. Our team delivers strategic financial expertise to drive operational efficiency, compliance, and growth in challenging environments, including humanitarian and crisis-affected regions. We value collaborative professionals who can navigate diverse stakeholder landscapes, cultural nuances, and contribute to impactful initiatives in volatile markets.
Position: Finance partner - (NGO & Government Sector - Middle East Focus)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (with potential for hybrid arrangements for international projects, including Middle East engagements)
Employment Type: Full-time, Permanent
Start Date: As soon as possible
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced finance experts to join our team and lead financial operations for our growing NGO and government client base, with a strong emphasis on projects in the Middle East. This role involves providing end-to-end consulting, accounting and financial management services tailored to government partnerships, and regional challenges, ensuring compliance with international and local standards, and supporting strategic decision-making in crisis-prone contexts. The ideal candidate will have deep expertise in NGO finance within the Middle East market, including correct contact network, budgeting, reporting, and team coaching in resource-constrained or conflict-affected settings. You will collaborate with international partners, manage financial workflows across cultural and linguistic barriers, and contribute to project success in dynamic, high-stakes environments.
Key Responsibilities
Deliver comprehensive accounting services, including monthly and yearly closings, financial reporting, and fund allocation in line with organizational policies, donor requirements, and Middle Eastern regulatory frameworks.
Coordinate with stakeholders, partners, and teams in the Middle East to ensure transparent and reliable financial information, representing the finance function in external engagements with Arabic-speaking entities.
Provide coaching and training to junior team members or client staff to enhance accounting skills, particularly in humanitarian and crisis-response contexts.
Handle budgeting, cost allocation, and compliance with humanitarian standards (e.g., Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability), adapted to Middle Eastern NGO operations.
Support project management using tools like MS Project, Excel (advanced level), and accounting systems for NGO-specific needs in Arabic-language environments.
Ensure timely submission of financial reports and documents, even under challenging circumstances such as global disruptions, regional conflicts, or economic instability in the Middle East.
Facilitate coordination between banks, legal services, and other entities for billing and financial administration in international settings, including Arabic documentation and communication.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Banking, Insurance, Accounting, Finance, or a related field (e.g., from a Middle Eastern institution such as Damascus University or equivalent).
At least 8+ years of progressive experience in accounting and finance roles, with a strong emphasis on NGO or charitable organizations in the Middle East.
Demonstrated expertise in NGO accounting within the Middle East market, including cost allocation, budgeting, and compliance with standards like CHS, AAM, and DoD, with hands-on experience in transparent fund allocation for humanitarian aid in volatile environments.
Proven track record in insurance or banking-related finance in the Middle East is a plus.
Experience in challenging operational environments specific to the Middle East.
Fluency in Arabic (native or professional level required for effective communication with Middle Eastern stakeholders, partners, and documentation; this is a must-have due to the need for handling Arabic-language financial records, negotiations, and compliance in the region).
Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (advanced Excel required), accounting systems, MS Project, and ICDL-certified skills.
Strong communication skills, including English proficiency (intermediate to advanced level), emotional intelligence, and basics in consecutive communication, with the ability to bridge cultural gaps in Arab/Middle Eastern business contexts.
Relevant certifications or training in areas such as Project Management Professional (PMP), NGO Accounting, Intermediate Accounting.
Cultural competence and practical experience in Middle Eastern markets, including navigating financial regulations, donor funding in conflict zones, and stakeholder management in Arabic-speaking environments.
What We Offer
Competitive salary and benefits package aligned with Swedish market standards.
Opportunities for professional growth in an international consulting environment.
Support for work-life balance, including flexible working arrangements.
Assistance with relocation and work permit processes for international candidates with rare, specialized skills.
How to Apply
Please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience to admin@milagro-consulting.com
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We encourage applications from diverse backgrounds and are committed to equal opportunities.
