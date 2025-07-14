Finance & Accounting Specialist - Chemical Industry
Norcarb Engineered Carbons AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Malmö Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Malmö
2025-07-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norcarb Engineered Carbons AB i Malmö
Shape the future with us - long-term and with impact.
You make the difference - we provide the space to grow!
Take a closer look at your daily life: whether in your clothing, your smartphone, wall paint, car tires, or even in batteries - the industrial carbon blacks manufactured by Orion are found in countless everyday products.
As a globally operating company, we not only deliver innovative solutions for our customers, but also create a working environment where you can truly thrive. We invest in your personal and professional development and offer a compensation package that genuinely values your contribution. You won't just find a great workplace here - you'll have the opportunity to shape the future.
As our local Finance Specialist based in Malmö, Sweden, you'll take full ownership of both Accounts Payable and General Ledger activities for our Swedish entity - reporting directly to the Head of Finance in Germany. You are the single point of contact for all finance-related matters in Sweden and play a key role in ensuring compliance, accuracy, and financial integrity.
Curious? Learn more about the position and how you can make a difference with us.
The job that fits your ambitions:
You will independently manage the full lifecycle of invoice processing, including verification, posting, account assignment (for PO and non-PO invoices), vendor communication, and dunning activities, while coordinating workflows and maintaining accurate archives.
With a sharp eye for detail, you will prepare monthly and annual financial statements in accordance with Swedish GAAP and serve as the primary contact for external auditors, ensuring timely and compliant reporting.
You'll be responsible for executing and documenting SOX controls and will regularly create, validate, and post journal entries, ensuring a high level of accuracy in the general ledger.
Through Blackline, you will take ownership of account reconciliation and clarification for the Swedish entity and proactively identify discrepancies and improvements.
Collaboration is key: you'll support other EMEA entities as needed and contribute to cross-functional finance projects, process enhancements, and system developments.
Your role is truly end-to-end - combining deep operational involvement in AP tasks with broader accounting responsibilities and offering the opportunity to shape financial processes at a local level with international exposure.
What you bring to the table:
You bring a strong foundation in accounting and a natural confidence in handling tasks independently - while knowing when to reach out, collaborate, and connect. With a clear understanding of Swedish GAAP and local financial regulations, you ensure accuracy, compliance, and structure in everything you do.
Ideally, you have solid experience with SAP and are confident using Microsoft Excel and other MS Office tools to support your daily work and reporting tasks.
Your fluency in both Swedish and English - written and spoken - allows you to communicate seamlessly across functions and borders.
You are self-driven and comfortable being the go-to finance person onsite, but you also know you're never truly alone: support and collaboration are always available from across our international team.
A hands-on approach, willingness to learn, and the ability to stay flexible in changing situations define your way of working.
Most importantly, you bring a positive mindset and a strong team spirit - you enjoy making things better, sharing knowledge, and growing together with others.
The essentials of your new role: Full-time | permanent position | Malmö | 25 days of vacation | 2 days a week onsite
Why you'll love working at Orion: Opportunity for remote work, flexible working hours, individual professional development, e-learning, language training via Rosetta Stone, wellness allowance, reduced working hours, health insurance, shorter working hours during the summer months, opportunity for bonuses. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norcarb Engineered Carbons AB
(org.nr 556095-3886)
Kusthamnsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9428156