Finance & Accounting Officer
2025-09-21
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
STEAM Education operates international schools in Uppsala, Gothenburg, and Stockholm.
We deliver British, American, and Cambridge curricula to a diverse international student body. As we grow, robust financial management is critical to ensuring operational excellence across all campuses.
Location: Uppsala (main office)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To manage supplier payments, bookkeeping, and financial reporting, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in all financial operations.
Key Responsibilities
Bookkeeping & Reporting
Record, reconcile, and maintain accurate financial records.
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for leadership.
Assist with budgets and financial forecasts.
Monitor cash flow and provide recommendations.
Supplier & Invoice Management
Process supplier invoices and ensure timely payments.
Maintain supplier contracts and expense records.
Manage petty cash and reimbursement processes.
Compliance & Audit
Ensure compliance with Swedish accounting standards & Skatteverket regulations.
Support external auditors during annual audits.
Keep proper documentation for financial inspections.
Qualifications & Experience
Degree in Accounting, Finance, or Business Administration.
3-5 years of experience in accounting or bookkeeping.
Familiarity with Swedish accounting software (e.g., Fortnox, Visma).
Strong Excel and reporting skills.
Previous experience in education or service industries is a plus.
Personal Traits
Detail-oriented and precise.
Strong analytical and organizational skills.
Reliable and trustworthy.
