Finance & Accounting Officer

Steam Education Holding AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Uppsala
2025-09-21


Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Uppsala, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.

STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.

STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.

We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.

About STEAM Education Schools
STEAM Education operates international schools in Uppsala, Gothenburg, and Stockholm.

We deliver British, American, and Cambridge curricula to a diverse international student body. As we grow, robust financial management is critical to ensuring operational excellence across all campuses.

Location: Uppsala (main office)
Contract: Full-time

Mission of the Role
To manage supplier payments, bookkeeping, and financial reporting, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in all financial operations.

Key Responsibilities
Bookkeeping & Reporting

Record, reconcile, and maintain accurate financial records.

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for leadership.

Assist with budgets and financial forecasts.

Monitor cash flow and provide recommendations.

Supplier & Invoice Management

Process supplier invoices and ensure timely payments.

Maintain supplier contracts and expense records.

Manage petty cash and reimbursement processes.

Compliance & Audit

Ensure compliance with Swedish accounting standards & Skatteverket regulations.

Support external auditors during annual audits.

Keep proper documentation for financial inspections.

Qualifications & Experience
Degree in Accounting, Finance, or Business Administration.

3-5 years of experience in accounting or bookkeeping.

Familiarity with Swedish accounting software (e.g., Fortnox, Visma).

Strong Excel and reporting skills.

Previous experience in education or service industries is a plus.

Personal Traits
Detail-oriented and precise.

Strong analytical and organizational skills.

Reliable and trustworthy.

Ersättning
by agreement

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/86".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Steam Education Holding AB (org.nr 559169-3071)

Arbetsplats
Steam Education Group

Jobbnummer
9518883

Prenumerera på jobb från Steam Education Holding AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB: