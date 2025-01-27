Finance & Accounting Manager Sweden
2025-01-27
Would you like to join a dedicated group of people with the mission to create a world unique "Globe in 3D" based on satellite imagery? Do you feel inspired of being a part of a team that develops cutting-edge technology in an international context with the employee as the top priority? Are you looking for an opportunity to work with finance in an international company? This might be the position for you!
Maxar Intelligence is currently seeking for a Finance & Accounting Manager to join our team in Linköping, Sweden.
Life with us
Maxar Intelligence is a large corporation with the feel of a small company. We invest in creating an environment where all employees can grow, learn and have fun together. We believe in timely, transparent communication, and short decision paths. We know decisions are best made by the people closest to the tasks, and you will have a chance to influence and take on responsibility. To create our solutions, we have a close cooperation with our US based colleagues.
What you'll do day-to-day
As a Finance & Accounting Manager, you will have reporting and accounting responsibility for the company Maxar Int. Sweden AB. The role also includes financial administrative support in the business process for the business, such as such as administer accounts receivable and accounts payable, manage payroll with outsourced provider, and work in our financial system Microsoft Dynamics NAV.
You work closely with Maxar's accounting, tax and other departments internationally, and in the daily work your analyses, calculations and reports will be used by Maxar's management team for decisions and control of the business.
Who you are
You have a degree in economics or equivalent. You have experience in accounting, reporting work and experience of a modern financial system, preferably with knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics NAV. You have a basic understanding of the process flows that affect the company's financial transactions. You can express yourself well, both verbally and in writing, in Swedish and English. As a person, you find it easy to collaborate, are organized and work independently and in a structured manner.
Qualifications
Degree in economics or equivalent
Minimum of 4 years of relevant professional experience
Demonstrate fluency in English, both oral and written
Willingness to work onsite 60% of the time
Some positions involves work with classified information where you are required to complete and be approved in a security check by a Swedish authority.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maxar International Sweden AB
(org.nr 556757-5450)
