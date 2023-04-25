Finance Manager / Business Controller
2023-04-25
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions are now looking for a Finance Manager / Business Controller to lead our finance team in the Swedish sales organization. With us, you have the opportunity to operate in a role that influences the way we do business - we try to stay ahead of the curve and hope that you have the same approach! Come join our exciting world!
Your mission
In this position, you follow up, analyze and make the numbers talk. With explanations and comments regarding actuals, forecasts and targets you focus adding value with a solid general accounting foundation. Besides cost follow-up and capital management, preparation and validation of business cases, profitability calculations and investment proposals also form part of the job.
As a motivating leader of the finance team, you lead by example and delegate with a good balance of trust and follow-up. You are the driving force behind improvements in both reporting and forecasting accuracy where you work closely with the other team members of the sales area finance management team.
The location for this position is in Veddesta in the Stockholm area.
Your character
We are looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting or similar with several years of work experience. You also have experience with general accounting, continuous improvement and ERP and finance applications along with experience of working in a global multi-line business. Accounting competence within, for example GAAP and IFRS, in an international environment is an advantage. We act in a global setting which calls for excellent English skills, both verbally and in writing.
We place great value on your personal qualities. You have a can-do attitude and are a creative problem solver. You are structured and manage deadlines effectively, while being adaptable and able to drive results even in the face of uncertainty. We place great emphasis on being comfortable working in a changing environment and as a great communicator with strong interpersonal skills, you easily build lasting relationships within the organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we are tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrate our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 19, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0052144).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Johan Jönerup, Director of Business Control, +46 (0)70 833 65 51
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)26 50 14
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 27 18
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 16 01
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Lisbeth Häggström
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2022, sales were approximately 57 billion SEK with about 16,200 employees. Så ansöker du
