Finance manager
2023-09-08
Sysmex Astrego is a rapidly growing in vitro diagnostic company developing a diagnostic test to determine the presence of bacteria in patient samples and to determine resistance to various antibiotics. We are committed to grow as a sustainable company creating social and economic value, and providing a greater sense of security among people and the society in which they live. Our mission is to shape the advancement of healthcare.
Position description
The Finance Manager is responsible for full-scope accounting and controlling, and will report to Head of Finance & Administration. The focus is naturally to report on financial performance, but equally important is to be proactive in providing analytics, support and recommendations on financial and strategic matters. You will have an integral role in managing and optimizing the finances, as Astrego transitions from start-up phase to scale-up and full market launch.
Responsibilities
General accounting
Monthly closing activities
Closing of books
Balance sheet reconciliation
Inventory & work in progress
Asset ledger
Group reporting
Traditional controlling including reporting, budgeting & planning
Payment runs & Banking
Leading party for external audits
Support, and at times challenge, the organization to ensure that the business goals are achieved.
Qualifications
We expect you to have a high level of independence and ability to identify development areas within the finance area. You smoothly switch perspectives between planning and executing on improvement actions, and you recognize the financial challenges that can come from moving from start-up operations to commercial operations.
You have a relevant background in controlling, accounting and/or financial reporting with at least 5 years of experience in similar work.
Independent experience of full year accounting activities, standard costing, salaries, FA, Inventory management, etc for monthly and yearly closings with balance sheet reconciliation.
You have solid experience with the Swedish tax, Swedish GAAP and banking systems.
Fluency in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Previous experience of production economics is meritorious.
We offer
Sysmex Astrego is committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity. We are a non-discriminatory company and give every qualified candidate the opportunity to bring their expertise and valuable contributions to the team.
Among other things we offer you:
competitive compensation package
wellness allowance
work-life balance.
To find out more about working with us: https://careers.sysmex-astrego.se/
