Finance Intern (Accounts Payable)
Voi Technology AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Voi is on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone, and has been since 2018. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe with operations in 100+ cities across 11 countries, and over 125 million rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we are continuously looking for ambitious people to help us grow and continue their development here at Voi. This time we are looking for a student or recent graduate to join us and support the Finance Operations team over the summer from HQ in Stockholm.
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Finance Intern (Accounts Payable) you will work in close collaboration with the Finance Operations team and support them in the day to day activities relating to the AP process. This is a temporary position with guaranteed full-time work in July and August, and it will include:
Process incoming invoices from our operations across Europe
Review expenses and manage communication with the internal stakeholders with the overall attest mandate
Continuously update the vendor master data and manage communication with external partners
Support the finance operations team in day to day activities and general administrative tasks
WHAT YOU'LL NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for an ambitious team player interested in starting their career in finance. In addition to being a independent self-starter with the ability to manage new tasks in a fast moving environment, we believe that the right person is:
Currently pursuing a degree, or a recent graduate in accounting, finance, business administration or similar
Fluent in English and comfortable with managing communication with both external and internal stakeholders
WHY VOI?
This is a perfect opportunity for someone who is looking to build a career in finance and wants hands-on experience working in a global finance department at a fast-moving scaleup. In addition to a competitive salary we can offer:
Unlimited Voi rides
A flexible schedule
An ambitious team working from HQ in Stockholm where we have a rooftop terrace with an amazing view
A good opportunity for continued work during the semesters and after graduation Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999)
Sveavägen 25 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7708192