Finance Intern
2026-02-10
About Tavex Group
Founded in 1991, Tavex Group has established itself as a leading precious metals and banknote dealer in Northern Europe, serving an average of 1.9 million clients each year.
Tavex AB, based in Sweden, is the country's leading dealer in both precious metals and foreign exchange. The company holds a AAA credit rating from Dun & Bradstreet - a distinction achieved by only 3% of Swedish companies - reflecting more than 30 years of consistent quality and trust.
Our office is located in the heart of Stockholm.
What We Offer
Monthly Salary
Health & Wellness Benefit - An annual allowance of SEK 5,000 to spend on approved health and wellness activities, as listed by the Swedish Tax Agency.
Generous Learning Budget - We believe a business grows only as much as its people do. That's why we invest in your development.
Dynamic and Inclusive Work Environment - Join a multicultural team that values collaboration, works hard, and celebrates success together.
Role Description
The Financial Internship at Tavex AB involves:
Supporting the Cash Flow Manager with financial activities
Ensuring optimal use of Tavex resources
Processing incoming and outgoing payments from various stakeholders
Assisting customer service representatives in the office network and webshop with day-to-day transactions, enabling them to serve customers effectively and efficiently
Collaborating with Tavex Group Cash Flow Managers to ensure smooth stock flow
Working with marketing and sales teams to drive growth in Tavex AB's financial services
Serving customers (B2B and B2C) over the counter, through the webshop, and by phone
Showing initiative and quickly learning different aspects of the business
Preparing to take on the role of Cash Flow Manager
The internship at Tavex AB is a stepping stone toward becoming a Cash Flow Manager-the heart of our company. In fact, every member of the Tavex C-suite has, at some point, worked as a Cash Flow Manager!
Qualifications
You should:
Be self-motivated and a fast learner (with a can-do attitude)
Be fluent in written and spoken English
Have good knowledge of written and spoken Swedish
Hold a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Finance, Economics, or a related field
Possess strong mathematical skills
Be highly dependable
Be social, open, communicative, humble, and ambitious, with strong teamwork skills
Have a growth-oriented and entrepreneurial mindset (both personal and business)
Be able to handle high-pressure situations and manage multiple tasks simultaneously
Please provide a short introduction text or cover letter explaining why you are interested in this internship. Applications without a cover letter/short introduction text will not be considered.
