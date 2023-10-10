Finance Graduate Program - Financial Services Professional
2023-10-10
The Finance Graduate program
If you are up for the challenge of developing our future Finance function and want to be a part of the innovative world of Volvo Group, this is the graduate program for you!
During 12 intense months, you will get an end-to-end perspective of our Finance functions and how we co-drive the business, both from a local as well as from a Volvo Group perspective. From day one, you will have a permanent role in one of our organizations, where you will play an active role in daily deliveries. In parallel, you will participate in a number of common training weeks with the other Finance graduates throughout the year, do various job rotations to increase your insights of the Volvo Group and last but not least you will grow as a person. Your professional and personal growth will be supported through individual and team development sessions, mentoring, coaching and feedback.
You will take a deep dive into some specific areas of our business, which will help you get a holistic view and build your future career within the Volvo Group. Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you!
This is us
As a Financial Services Professional you will report directly to the Volvo Group Finance Graduate Program Manager and work closely with Volvo Group and Volvo Finance Service (VFS) colleagues. At VFS, we have a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership. In many of our markets, VFS has "Great Place To Work" certification, meaning we are recognized as an employer who creates an outstanding employee experience and an amazing workplace culture. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form strong bonds with our colleagues and customers.
How you will make an impact
At Volvo Financial Services you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a participant in the Graduate Program, you will be part of our entry-level development program designed to build leadership skills and business acumen through challenging and fast-paced business experiences. Your journey will cover the following four key learning areas:
1. Our Company: Learn about financial services, the equipment leasing industry, Volvo Financial Services and Volvo Group including our mission, business processes and strategies. This also includes exposure and networking with other business areas across the Volvo Group.
2. Our Work: Participate in four to six job rotations, primarily in the VFS Finance function. The rotational nature of the program is critical to developing a complete understanding of the Volvo Group, VFS and the work we do. Assignments will take place in the following areas:
Operational Overview via cross-functional shadowing of the lifecycle of a contract
FP&A commercial support
FP&A modeling/planning/analysis
FP&A consolidation/governance/corporate support
Accounting and Financial Reporting
Data Visualization & Analytics
Finance function of a sister business area
3. Your Development: During and between rotations, development activities take place which focus on areas such as teamwork, professionalism, self-development, process improvement and diversity and inclusion. This part of the program will be supported by a carefully chosen mentor and is focused on transitioning to a corporate environment and mastering the behaviors that embody the Volvo Values and our way of working. You will also gain a holistic view of the captive finance industry ensuring there is a big picture understanding of the business, balanced with the understanding of various finance roles and tasks.
4. Capstone Project: Develop a project proposal during the first six months of job rotations. The project will focus on a new process or tool to solve a business problem or inefficiency. Obtain approval for the project from your program manager and business co-sponsor. You will be responsible for the creation and delivery of analysis and presentations to business leaders during the final two months of the program.
Who are you?
We are looking for the next generation experts and leaders within the finance field, who wants to make a real difference to society. You are passionate about what you do, have a curious mind and are willing to learn. Just like us, you thrive on teamwork.
Required knowledge/experience
A minimum of a BS/BA degree in Business, Finance, Marketing, Economics, Mathematics, Data Analytics, Statistics, or similar majors from an accredited college or university
Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking English; additional languages a plus
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word and PowerPoint at the Intermediate level and advanced Excel skills)
Exceptional business writing and presentation skills
Maximum two years previous work experience prior to, or after graduation
Ability to travel, both domestically and internationally
What's in it for me?
Our Finance Graduate Program starts in the beginning of September 2024, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad during first year
A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career
Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities within the Volvo Group
Are we a perfect match?
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by login into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
Curious, and have some questions? Contact me!
Ruy Meirelles, VP Finance, at ruy.meirelles@volvo.com
