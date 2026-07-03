Finance Controller
Nordicinfu Care AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordicinfu Care AB i Stockholm
Nordic Infucare started its journey as an entrepreneurial company with a focus on doing things differently. The business was established to offer specialized treatments for people living with chronic diseases, with the goal of simplifying life and improving patient outcomes. By bridging the gap between medical technology, pharmaceuticals and daily reality, we work toward making life easier for those we serve.
Since the start in 2004, we have grown into a company with more than 100 employees. Today, we are a part of the Air Liquide group, and the patient's quality of life remains the guide for our actions.
At Nordic Infucare, we share a passion for solving problems and a genuine drive to make a difference. Our focus is on simplifying life for patients, ensuring that complex medical needs become easier to manage. We believe that we achieve the best results by empowering our people and providing the space for creativity.
How will you CONTRIBUTE and GROW?
The Financial Controller is a key leadership role responsible for the overall financial management of the company, ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and compliance of the financial reporting. This includes managing statutory and international accounting (Local GAAP & IFRS), implementing and overseeing the internal control framework, and serving as the primary finance liaison with the Business Services Center. The Financial Controller is crucial in safeguarding the company's assets and ensuring financial operations comply with all regulatory and group standards.
1. Accounting and Financial Reporting (Statutory and IFRS)
Direct and oversee accounting operations, including the rigorous monthly and annual financial closing processes.
Ensure the proper creation and validation of financial statements in strict adherence to local GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Manage the consolidation of financial data for reporting to management and head office/cluster/hub requirements.
Validate the accurate design of the ERP system (e.g., cost centers, local accounts) and ensure accurate entry of accounting transactions.
Research, interpret, and ensure compliance with new statutory, regulatory, and group accounting policies.
2. Contribute to the Internal Control and Financial Governance
Monitor a robust internal control framework to safeguard company assets and ensure the reliability of financial data as per the group guidance
Specific areas of focus for Sapin II accounting controls
Ensure full compliance with all regulatory and statutory guidelines for the finance domain.
3. Business Services Centers and External Relations
Coordinate and manage the preparation of schedules and materials for external and internal audits, acting as the primary point of contact.
Follow up on audit findings and ensure the timely implementation of resulting action plans.
Manage the relationship and collaboration with the Business Service Center to ensure efficient, timely, and accurate execution of finance and accounting transactions.
Are you a MATCH?
Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or equivalent professional qualification is mandatory.
Proven experience typically 6+ years in an accounting role, with extensive focus on financial reporting and statutory compliance,
Deep, technical knowledge of local GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is required.
Experience in an auditing firm or similar regulatory environment is a significant advantage.
Demonstrated ability to lead and coordinate audit processes and manage shared service relationships.
Strong technical skills with experience in major ERP systems and financial planning tools.
Fluency in English and Swedish (verbal and written) is required.
Our Differences make our Performance
At Air Liquide, we are committed to build a diverse and inclusive workplace that embraces the diversity of our employees, our customers, patients, community stakeholders and cultures across the world.
We welcome and consider applications from all qualified applicants, regardless of their background. We strongly believe a diverse organization opens up opportunities for people to express their talent, both individually and collectively and it helps foster our ability to innovate by living our fundamentals, acting for our success and creating an engaging environment in a changing world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via AirLiquides karriärsida Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordicinfu Care AB
(org.nr 556649-1790)
Gustavslundsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
167 51 BROMMA Jobbnummer
9992225