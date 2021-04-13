Finance Controller - Ikea Components - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Älmhult
Finance Controller - Ikea Components
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult
2021-04-13
IKEA Components holds a unique position within the IKEA value chain. We develop and supply IKEA with customer friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. This includes a responsibility for selected components and raw material, which means develop, purchase and supply to IKEA suppliers. IKEA Components also have the assignment to provide After Sales service of components to the end customers. Our business is global and today employs 1400 people based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia and China.
But that is not all, we are currently growing. By taking over the responsibility for IKEA Retail Equipment we are on a journey towards taking our assignment to the next step, creating a new IKEA business that is even more affordable, accessible and sustainable. The retail equipment range is an important part of the IKEA identity. It supports presenting, selling and handling of the IKEA product range, strengthens the IKEA Brand and helps visitors enjoy the full IKEA experience.
We are now looking for a Finance Controller to our Finance team in Sweden.
We offer a challenging and inspiring role where you will have the possibility to be part of a great team working together to support the business in the best way possible. You will have the opportunity to learn new things at the same time as you contribute a lot with your knowledge and expertise.
The focus area for our Finance team is to secure the quality in our monthly and yearly closing of the book process as well as securing that we are compliant with both legal and internal framework and rules.
You will work close both with your colleagues in the Finance & Accounting team, the Business steering team as well as with the Business and support with different analysis, follow up and statistics.
You also have an interest, drive and commitment to contribute in the development of our ways of working.
Your main responsibilities as a Finance Controller are:
To secure the operative flow of the yearly and monthly closing of the book process. You will also secure monthly, bi-monthly and yearly operational and legal reporting and provide financial analysis and report for various stakeholders in the organisation. You will be responsible for accurate and timely monthly cost reporting and analysis for IKEA Components.
You create different follow-up and statistics and you are a speaking partner and support to the business within our area of competence. You will also work with various tasks connected to Budget & Forecast, Cost-follow up, Inter IKEA reporting, Annual Financial statement, Income tax return, Transfer Pricing etc.
Digitalisation is setting a new foundation for Finance and you will be an important player in our team to contribute in implementation of new methodologies and ways of working connected to our Finance Process. You will participate and contribute with input and ideas to our always ongoing Finance development agenda. You will together with your colleagues work with standardizing and automating ways of working.
You will be reporting to Finance Manager Iren Åberg. The position is placed in Älmhult, Sweden.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
If we may say so, this is a chance you don't want to miss! The position will be based in Älmhult, Sweden. We look forward to receiving your application in English as soon as you have decided that this could be something for you.
We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. The last day to send your application is the 4th of May 2021
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Strategy & Plan manager Nathalie Ruter at nathalie.ruter@inter.ikea.com or People & Culture manager Maria Fridh at maria.fridh1@inter.ikea.com. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Marie Sandman on +46 768545309
So, are you the one we are looking for?
If so, we will be happy to receive your application in English until 30 of April 2021.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Finance Manager Iren Åberg, iren.aberg@inter.ikea.com.and if you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Christina Appelqvist, +46766-113408
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, so we might close the advertisement earlier if we find the right candidate
